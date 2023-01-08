Think of an orange vegetable. It should not be paprika. No gourd either. No sweet potato either. Remember which vegetable it is. Is it a carrot? How do we know? That’s classified. Just like we know that one of the seatbelts in your car has a loop, and the other doesn’t. More specifically: your passenger seatbelt has one, but the driver’s seatbelt does not. Go and see.

But why is there a loop on the belt? The extra piece of fabric keeps the belt tongue up when not in use. Otherwise he would slide down the belt and fall to the floor. But why a loop? At the same time, the loop also acts as a cushion between the belt and the side of the car. If the belt is not in use then it will not tap against the B-pillar at every turn.

So why the driver’s side doesn’t have a loop? If all goes well, the belt is always in use when the car is moving. So a loop should not be necessary against unwanted ticking noises. To ensure that the driver’s buckle does not always lie on the floor, a plastic cap is often fitted that serves as a stopper.

Also for crash safety

In some cases, the loop serves as an ‘energy management loop’. With such a loop, the stitching tears in the event of a collision, so that the passenger does not sit still in the belt in one go, but a kind of braking effect occurs. Certainly not all loops have these tearing stitches, often the loop is simply sewn loosely on the belt and therefore has no crash function.

There are exceptions

Strangely enough, for example, Teslas have such a loop on all belts. This is an extra piece of fabric, so no safety loop. A spokesperson could not tell us why Tesla has a loop on all belts. Perhaps because the designers liked it better, or because it is cheaper to produce one part instead of a different belt for the driver.