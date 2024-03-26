In this episode, Japke and Peter reveal the myths of the open-plan office. Because science shows: a spacious, open and bright office garden does not necessarily make you more cozy and social. In fact, people who work in an open-plan office get sick more often and for longer periods of time. What's up with that? And what can you do about it? Office expert Japke-d. Bouma explains. And she answers a listener question: how to deal with noisy video callers?

Are you or do you know an employer who has abolished the open-plan office? Then we would like to get in touch with you. Email to [email protected].

Presentation: Japke-d. Bouma and Peter Leijten Production, editing and editing: Jeanne Geerken Music: Nozem Audio Illustration: Tijmen Snelderwaard