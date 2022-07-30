Can we just say that we are very happy with the Opel Rocks-e? After all, after the umpteenth vanilla crossover, we don’t always know what to say about it. Every now and then, please give us a car that is really completely different – ​​that gives citizens a bit of courage and ensures that our with terms such as ‘active lifestyle’ silted up speech waterfall flows through healthy again.

Aha, we hear you think: but this is not a car at all. And that’s right. The Opel Rocks-e, available in Belgium as Citroën Ami, is a microcar on paper. This means that he can only go 45 km/h, that he is not allowed on motorways and that a 16-year-old with a moped driver’s license can drive in it.

The Opel Rocks-e should appeal to a new target group

In addition to city dwellers, couriers and business parks, Opel is thus tapping into a completely new, younger target group, with the hope of creating brand new Opel drivers for life. We think: anyone who is lucky enough to be able to drive this car at the age of 16 will have access to a new BMW or Audi two years later and will not look back. But that could be us.

Anyway, this Opel is one like we’ve never seen from the brand. They’ve been coming up with concepts for tiny city cars since 1983, we’re told (we don’t remember them either), but this time the time is really right. Thanks to Citroën so – because the Rocks-e is reminiscent of Opel’s quirky Stellantis companion in more ways than one.

Citroën influences on the Opel Rocks-e

This is how you fold up the side windows as you used to do with a 2CV. In the doors falls another hint of a airbump to see, and the spherical styling is more in line with a C3 than with an Astra – even if they have such a neat ‘Vizor’-smoeltje molded on it. Ah, details. Regardless of the brand on it, this is a particularly endearing thing.

Already at first glance it becomes clear that the Opel Rocks-e is cleverly put together. For example, the front and back are the same, as are the doors, which both hinge on the right side. The driver’s door therefore opens in the opposite direction. That saves a lot of manufacturing costs, and if a small city car has to be something, it’s cheap. You can also see and feel this in the materials: it is the kind of sturdy, flexible plastic that is also used to make less fresh cubicles.

Dimensions and specifications Opel Rocks-e

The Rocks-e is 2.41 meters long, 1.39 meters wide and 1.52 meters high. Not as square as you think, but in any case extremely small. Its turning circle is no more than 7.2 meters and it weighs 471 kilograms. You guessed its drive: electric, of course. It unleashes a whopping 8.2 hp on its front wheels, or even 12.2 hp when it hits its peak power.

It draws power from a 5.5 kWh battery – one twentieth of what hangs under a Mercedes EQS – and it travels 75 kilometers with it. More than sat in town. Even better: because the battery is so small, you can charge it to 80 percent in four hours via a normal socket. An adapter for charging stations is an option.

The inside

The interior of the Opel Rocks-e is even more fascinating than the exterior. So you sit all the way in the back, on the rear axle. The co-driver’s seat is slightly further back (and is not adjustable), so that broad shoulders do not get in the way of each other and you can still lose some luggage in the front.

There is also a Kargo version without a second seat, with room for 260 liters / 140 kilos of stuff. All Rocks-e’s have a glass roof panel as standard, which is very necessary, because the upright forward is so far away that you wouldn’t be able to see any traffic lights otherwise. Now it is light and uncluttered in here, and the view all around is a work of art.

There are fabric loops on the doors, the plastic floors have rubber mats and the pockets on top of the dashboard – again, far away – hold a cup and other stuff. There is hardly any insulation, although you do spot some foam rubber here and there. Between your door and your seat is a row of buttons for forward, reverse and neutral.

No navigation, but a separate bluetooth speaker

You clamp your phone in the holder in the middle and use it for music and navigation, because there is no built-in infotainment. You can place a special portable Bluetooth speaker behind the wheel. There’s also an onboard USB charging port, a two-speed blower (on or off), a windshield wiper that only wipes half the windshield and a flasher stalk that won’t turn itself off after a turn. Cheap, cheap, cheap – and incredibly charismatic.

The Rocks-e is not fast, that goes without saying, but even with two Dutch comrades in it, it can keep up with traffic. At 45 km/h you drive into a limiter – your tech teenager can hack with it – but it doesn’t seem that he could go much faster on his own. And you don’t want that either, because the Opel Rocks-e has no chassis.

The Opel Rocks-e is stiff

At least, that’s how it feels; and because you sit on the rear axle, you get through bumps and potholes extra firmly. So you take it easy and bounce pleasantly through the city, smiling friendly at the cyclists and scooter riders who do get wet. The steering is light (logical, because it weighs nothing) and the hydraulic brakes – discs at the front, drums at the rear – feel great. If the battery is not full, it also regenerates a little, but the severity of this cannot be adjusted.

How much does the Opel Rocks-e cost?

The Rocks-e makes us think, and as is often the case, it goes in all directions. We can’t do anything with it in our lives and would spend this amount – 8,499 euros, or 9,299 euros for this flashy decorated Tekno – 100 out of 100 times on a nice second-hand real car.

But there is also a financing option (from 89 euros per month), and isn’t this trolley the ideal solution for people who live in the middle of a busy city and rarely go outside? Yes right? Well: the Rocks-e is more expensive than three electric scooters (but much cheaper than a Birò), is less manoeuvrable than a bicycle, just takes up parking space and you still end up in traffic jams, because you are not allowed on a bike path . How progressive is that exactly?

Refreshing

No one has the answer to the question of what our cities will look like – or should look like. What we do know is that the Rocks-e is really fun: a refreshing look at how you can move dry over short distances with two people. We like it. Probably until we can no longer park at our office in Amsterdam because the local scooter owners have switched.

Specifications Opel Rocks-e Tekno (2022)

Engine

1 electric motor

12.2 hp

link nb

5.5 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-45 km/h in approx. 10 s

top 45 km/h

Consumption (average)

6.3 kWh/100 km

Range (statement)

75 km (WLTP)

Charging time

4 hours at 1.8 kW (80%)

Dimensions

2,410 x 1,388 x 1,525mm (LxWxH)

1,728mm (wheelbase)

471 kg

63 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 9,299 (NL)

not available (B)