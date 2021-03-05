Another week, another bucket load of video game news! We heard the Switch Pro, which Nintendo has yet to announce, will reportedly have a 720p OLED screen. Is that good enough? Join Eurogamer reporter Emma Kent, news editor Tom Phillips and me to discuss this and more on Nintendo’s next console.

Elsewhere, the Eurogamer News Cast team talk about Sony’s bananas video game controller patent, Sony’s decision to withdraw video purchases and rentals from the PlayStation Store, EA’s decision to delay the next Need for Speed ​​in order to support the development of the next Battlefield, and Elden Ring’s leaked trailer. Phew, that’s a lot!

On top of that we have our regular ‘what we’ve been playing’ catch-up, and, to end, the traditional Eurogamer News Cast mug check. Spoilers: Emma flops. Again.