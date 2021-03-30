It is estimated that today it is possible to automate between 40% and 60% of the daily tasks of a lawyer through artificial intelligence and machine learning. A phenomenon, calculated by the startup Ravenlaw, which will make it possible to enhance the efficiency of the investigation and data management processes within the law firms.

“If this transition is designed and managed well, which is not easy, the effects will be very positive and will allow us to achieve that vision of what a democratic, transparent and accessible justice system must be, that promotes innovation and create value ”, argues Javier de Cendra, dean of the Faculty of Legal and Business Sciences of the Francisco de Vitoria University, in the video that leads this text.

One of the most interesting challenges of artificial intelligence will be the application to the writing of legal language through code. “We will be able to reduce the ambiguity of the legal texts, to predict exactly what their effects will be, to reduce transaction costs and to make the law more known and accessible and to exercise its effects in a broader way”, he adds. the expert, who believes that not only will lawyers take advantage of these innovations, but that they will also facilitate the work of judges, legislators and governments.

In the future, De Cendra describes, mixed systems will be developed in which the legislation will be designed by a machine and a series of experts. Thus, while the machine will dedicate itself to coding with the programming language the fundamental basic contents of a law, the experts will be able to attend to the nuances.

In the video that heads this text, prepared by The Vodafone Observatory of the Company, Javier de Cendra, lawyer and president of the Law Schools Global League and author of several essays and academic articles, delves into the application of artificial intelligence in judicial and legislative processes.