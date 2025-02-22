The vehicle prices have shot In recent years, at present, owning a new car is practically impossible for much of society. Therefore, many drivers look for them secondly, substantially cheaper, although also older and at risk of having some defects.

The New York inhabitantsor all those who can move there, are in luck since they can get a second -hand car, in very good condition and For less than $ 3,000, that is, about 2,850 euros. This is possible since May 2024 and more and more are those who go to this type of sales to get cheap vehicles.

This offer is an auction of surpluses of state vehicles, Police cars and road equipment. The initiative is carried out through the Govdeals online marketwhich aims to speed up sales of leftover cars at lower prices even than traditional second -hand concessionaires and platforms.

Car parking | Istock

The wide variety offered by this auction goes from vans, to police cars and ambulances. These are brand vehicles and models such as SUV, Nissan, Ford, Hyundai And many more, which can be achieved if you offer the highest bid. Most of them are from the late 2010 decade, but also There are 2018 and even 2019.

It is important to know that it is a Sale of second -hand vehiclesso they can have some damages. In addition, it must be taken into account that they are sold in the conditions under which they are, that is, They do not have guarantees and it is essential to inspect through the photographs and the text before making bids or making offers.