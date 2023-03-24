A fun fact to show your car knowledge on the next circle birthday. Did you know that the first sketch of the Volkswagen ‘Typ 2’ – now known as the T1 Transporter – was drawn by a Dutchman? Importer Ben Pon made the first drawing in 1947. What he didn’t know then is that he incidentally also drew one of the most popular campers ever. And now there’s a new one.

The Westfalia motorhome was created on the basis of the old T1. When the T4 generation arrived, the camper was already called Westfalia California and nowadays you can only call it California. The current California is based on the Transporter T6.1, but it will be replaced soon. The California of the T7 generation will arrive this year, of course based on the Multivan T7.

Will the new Multivan California be cheaper?

The interesting thing about the current Multivan T7 is that it is more than 35,000 euros cheaper in the Netherlands than the T6.1 it replaces. The lower emissions of the plug-in hybrid powertrain play a major role in this, because the BPM is only 1,500 euros. Whether the Multivan T7 California will receive the same price reduction remains to be seen. The Tax and Customs Administration uses a different BPM rate for motorhomes in the Netherlands.

The Tax and Customs Administration would like to see 37 percent BPM for new motorhomes. If, like the current camper, Volkswagen would charge a gross price of 66,000 euros for the new California, you would still pay around 25,000 euros in BPM. Even if the California were to have the same gross price as the Multivan, the BPM is ten times over. The new California will therefore probably not be much cheaper than the current one, which now costs 91,000 euros in the Netherlands.

Unfortunately we don’t get any information about the new California yet. It could be a plug-in hybrid with a 1.4-liter engine and a 13-kWh battery. Other options are the 1.5 TSI or the 2.0 TSI. But chances are that the new Volkswagen T7 California will just get a 2.0 TDI again. These engines are not available in the Multivan in the Netherlands.

Also an ID. BuzzCalifornia

In 2025 there must be a Volkswagen ID. Buzz California hit the market. The interesting thing about this motorhome is that the tax authorities do not need BPM for motorhomes that have no CO2 emissions. No price has yet been announced for this either. The Volkswagen Crafter will have an electric drive and is planned for 2024. It is not yet known whether this will also lead to a new ‘Grand California’.