This is quite a moment for car company Stellantis. The Peugeot E-3008 is the first car to be built on the STLA Medium platform. The various versions of the STLA platform will house virtually all future electric models from the parent company of Peugeot, Opel, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and all other brands. An important first.

The larger E-5008 will also be placed on this platform. For the bigger brother we have to wait until the beginning of 2024. Previously, the 5008 was almost identical to the 3008 in terms of design, and that will probably be the case again. Perhaps the 5008 shows a more conventional roofline, because this E-3008 is what Peugeot calls a ‘fastback SUV’.

Engines and range of the Peugeot E-3008

The E-3008 comes standard with one e-motor that produces 214 hp and 343 Nm. This entry-level car is equipped with a 73 kWh battery that will take you 525 kilometers. The same battery is used in the dual motor version. Thanks to the extra engine, the power increases to 327 hp and 343 Nm. The range for the dual-motor version is the same.

The Peugeot E-3008 Long Range has a 98-kWh battery that can go up to 700 kilometers. This one also works with one electric motor with 214 hp. Peugeot prefers not to talk about top speeds and 0-100 times at the moment. The highest speed the brand wants to talk about is the speed up to which the emergency brake intervenes. That is up to 140 km/h.

Charging is possible at speeds of up to 160 kW, which means that charging from 20 to 80 percent can be completed in half an hour. The 3008 has not yet completely switched to electric power. There are also mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids coming. It is not yet known which motorizations will come to the Netherlands or Belgium, that information and further specifications will follow later.

The Peugeot E-3008 is available in two styles: the Allure and the thicker GT. The latter will also receive the new version of the i-Cockpit from Peugeot. The Peugeot E-3008 will soon have one large screen from behind the steering wheel to the center of the dashboard. Because the stretched screen is slightly curved, it is called Panoramic i-Cockpit.

What will the electric 3008 cost?

Next February you can put together a new Peugeot E-3008 at the Peugeot dealer around the corner. The brand does not yet want to say what you will pay for it. A look at Peugeot’s range reveals that the smaller E-2008 goes for at least 38,970 euros in the Netherlands (39,165 euros in Belgium). Less is probably not in this case moreso the E-3008 will probably be above that.