Preventing a new major pandemic is possible only if immediate action is taken. The role of the Global Fund for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response

There Covid 19 pandemic not unfortunately, as many think, a event once in a lifetime as the Anglo-Saxons say, that is unique and unrepeatable. The spillover, i.e. the passage from wild animals of a virus X (let’s call it that for now), one of the millions of unknown viruses that live there, could lead to something equally catastrophic. There is very solid evidence that spillovers happen all the time, even though the majority have not given rise to epidemics or pandemics. In other words, the passage of the virus stopped at the first hosts, animals or humans (as happened with monkeypox, monkeypox).

Unprepared But the virus SARS-CoV-2 only the latest of an increasingly regular series of previously unknown viral pathogens that have emerged in recent years. In fact, it is the seventh infectious disease to cause an epidemic or pandemic in the 21st century alone, and we are not yet a quarter of the way there. We think of HIV, the retrovirus that causes AIDS (which also passed from monkeys to man); to the many types of flu – avian, swine and human; or to the coronaviruses that caused Sars, Mers and now Covid-19; to Ebola and Marburg viruses and various smallpox viruses. And then the Hendra virus and Zika (which was about to cancel the Olympics).

10 bankruptcies globally Unfortunately, the world was completely unprepared, despite important warnings. As highlighted by the recent Lancet Commission report on lessons for the future from the COVID-19 pandemic (released September 2022), the COVID 19 pandemic (which has claimed over 20 million lives to date) has highlighted a number of global “failures”:

1) the lack of timely notification the initial outbreak of COVID-19;

2) the expensive ones delays in recognizing the crucial airborne exposure pathway of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and in implementing appropriate measures nationally and globally to slow the spread of the virus;

3) the lack of coordination between countries regarding suppression strategies;

4) thegovernments’ inability to examine scientific evidence and adopt best practices to control the pandemic and manage the economic and social fallout;

5) the shortage of global funding for low- and middle-income countries (LMIC);

6) the iinability to ensure adequate global supply and fair distribution of basic productsincluding protective equipment, diagnostics, medicines, medical devices and vaccines, especially for low-income countries;

7) the lack of timely, accurate and systematic data on infections, deaths, viral variants, health system responses and direct health consequences;

8) the poor application of adequate levels of biosafety standards in the previous period the pandemic, which has increased the possibility of an epidemic;

9) theinability to fight disinformation systematic;

10) the lack of safety nets global and national to protect the vulnerable populations. See also Unicef: "Covid is the most serious global crisis for children of the last 75 years"

Take action immediately Today we have the knowledge and tools to prevent a new pathogen from causing a new major pandemic, but only if we act immediately. The pandemic fund was designed to provide a dedicated stream of additional long-term funding for strengthen Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response capacities especially in low- and middle-income countries and fill critical gaps through investments and technical support at a national level, including through the mapping of the areas of the earth at the greatest risk of spillovers. The World Bank will be the operational base of the Pandemic Fund and will host the Secretariat, which will include technical staff seconded from the World Health Organization (WHO). The Board of the Fund has selected a technical advisory group (the Technical Advisory Panel), chaired by WHO and composed of international experts, to evaluate and formulate recommendations on the technical merits of the funding proposals that will come from the Countries, ensuring the link with the new International Health Regulations, as part of a larger global health architecture. See also Covid, Iss report: no vax mortality 15 times higher than those with boosters

Next pandemic: a question of “when” The COVID-19 pandemic has been a seismic shock to the world, but we also know that the next pandemic is a question of ‘when’, not ‘if’, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The suffering and loss we have suffered will be in vain if we do not learn the painful lessons of COVID-19 and implement the necessary measures to close critical gaps in the world’s defenses against epidemics and pandemics. The Pandemic Fund one of these key measures.

The Board of the new Fund is an equal representation of sovereign donors and potential governments of the implementing countries (co-investors), as well as representatives of foundations and civil society organizations (CSOs).

Italy played an essential role in the creation of the Fund, starting from our G20, and represents the third donor country (thanks to the commitment of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), immediately after the United States and the European Union, together with France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa , Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation and Wellcome Trust.

Global initiative They have already been announced financial commitments for over 1.7 billion dollars, more are expected in the next few years, with the forecast of reaching ten billion dollars. The pandemic fund it represents the most important global initiative after the birth, in 2001, of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and GAVI, which deals with vaccinating the world’s children. The Fund will work together with a number of Implementing Entities(including of course WHO and the Global Fund) which in practice will coordinate the work of the recipient countries of the Funds, providing for the national capacity building for prevention, preparedness and response to possible future pandemics addressing skills and competence shortages at national level including the epidemiological surveillance of a possible emergence of new viruses, the strengthening of laboratories capable of isolating and sequencing emerging pathogens, communication, coordination and management of the emergency, the skills of health personnel and the involvement of communities. See also Coronavirus in Italy, today's January 1 bulletin: 141,262 new cases and 111 deaths

One Health Above all, he will have to work with the concept of ONE HEALTH. That is the fact that if we continue to upset the delicate balance between human health, animal health and environmental healthconsidering the many factors that aggravate the situation, theemergence of a new pandemic practically very probable. Some of these factors I am inevitable, such as demographic growth (we will soon be 10 billion on this planet), the tendency to all live in large megalopolises, the increase in travel and commerce. But some are directly connected to our behaviors, such as the thoughtless use of the land and deforestation, intensive farming, climate change which causes the vectors of pathogenic viruses to move from one continent to another. It is therefore necessary to move in time, to prepare for pandemic events that could be much closer than you think.

*Italian member of the Technical Advisory Panel of the Pandemic Fund. Gi Director of the Center for Global Health of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit. Professor of Global Health at the Catholic University of Rome