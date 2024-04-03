When a new truck is unveiled, we usually skip it, but for a truck that has a horseshoe mustache like Hulk Hogan, we're happy to make an exception. This is the new Mercedes Actros L – and although it looks very electric, it's just a diesel truck. It will go into production at the end of this year and you can encounter it on public roads.

If you are not yet sure why the Mercedes Actros looks so different, take a look at the old one. The big difference with its predecessor – and with most trucks – is that the Actros does not have a huge grille. Where the logo is on the truck is now a smooth surface. And you have to get used to that. The reason is aerodynamics. The small grille at the bottom is sufficient for the engine.

The Actros has previously been unveiled as an electric truck

It is no coincidence that the Actros 'looks so electric'. The all-electric version of this truck was unveiled last year, and it looked exactly like this. In electric vehicles, the appearance is dictated even more than diesels by aerodynamics to maximize range. And if you have an efficient design, why wouldn't you apply it to a diesel?

In addition to the smooth appearance, the nose is 80 millimeters longer than before, which also ensures favorable results in the wind tunnel. Even the driver's entry is streamlined in the Mercedes truck. If you were to look at the new Actros from below, you would find even more aerodynamic elements there. The appearance ensures a diesel saving of 3 percent.

The engines of the Actros

Companies can choose from a 10.7, 12.8 and even a 15.6-liter diesel engine for the Actros L. The 12.8-liter version should be the economy miracle of the three and is 4 percent more economical than before. That doesn't sound like much until you calculate how much a truck drives in a year and how much diesel it burns. Then it can be quite a nice saving.

Just like modern cars, trucks are equipped with a lot of driving assistants. For example, it warns of pedestrians walking directly in front of the truck and of cars in the blind spot. In addition, there are a lot of cameras and sensors that ensure that the driver does not get into trouble along the way. You can order the truck directly if you wish.