This is it, the new Lancia Ypsilon. The resurrection of the brand that disappeared from the European market in 2017 (but continued to sell like crazy in its home country). According to Lancia itself, this is not just the fifth generation of the Ypsilon, but it is really a new car. And not just because he has a coffee table.

The appearance of the new Lancia Ypsilon may seem familiar to you. The car was spotted here and there and the official images were leaked a while ago. The front is very striking with its LED lighting and the new Lancia logo that is prominently displayed on the nose. The butt is wide and at the same time graceful thanks to the striking lighting. And the cutters have a Y-shape. We love details.

Why a coffee table?

The interior in particular is what stands out. Lancia has sought cooperation with the Italian design house Cassina. The result: chairs in something that resembles blue velvet. Subtle blue leather and – yes – a house coffee table on the center console. The first coffee table ever in a car, according to Lancia and Cassina, which should ensure that it feels like a living room with Italian flair.

Also nice: the coffee table has a round shape and we see the same round shape in the door panels. That is not a coincidence, it is a subtle reference to the round glass roof in the Pu+Ra. Or the concept that Lancia introduced last year. However, we advise not to leave too quickly with coffee on the table, which may be the reason why most brands opt for cup holders.

What does Sala mean in the new Lancia Ypsilon?

In addition to the coffee table, the Lancia Ypsilon has a luminous saucer above the infotainment screen (hey, round again!) with the letters 'SALA' on it. This stands for Sound Air Light Augmentation. In short, this is a button that can change the atmosphere in the car. With SALA you can control the audio, climate control and (mood) light functions. Except that it is an abbreviation, meaning Sala in Italian 'living room' and the button is intended to make the occupants as comfortable as possible.

The new Lancia Ypsilon will initially appear as a fully electric car with a range of 403 kilometers. You can charge the 51 kWh battery from twenty to eighty percent in 24 minutes, provided you connect it to the fast charger. In ten minutes you have enough recharged to be able to drive another 100 kilometers. The Yp has a power of 156 hp. Nothing is known yet about 0-100 times and top speeds.

A hybrid version of the Ypsilon will also follow later, which, according to Lancia, is particularly interesting for the Italian market, for example. It is not yet known whether this variant will come to the Netherlands. The Jeep Renegade initially only came to the Netherlands fully electric, but later the petrol version also came.