The new Civic Type R follows in the footsteps of its predecessor. Yep, the Honda Civic Type R has broken the Nürburgring record for front wheel drive again. The Type R did that in a time of 7 minutes and 44.881 seconds. The record is taken from the Renault Mégane Trophy R, which completed a lap of the ‘Ring in 7 minutes and 45.389 seconds.

For VTEC geeks who still know the time of the previous Civic Type R: yes, the new record is one second slower than the old Type R. But that has a very simple reason. Honda says the new version is timed on the entire 20.8km circuit “as defined by track management in 2019.” When the FK8 set its record, the 20.6 kilometer circuit was still in use.

Competition from the Honda Civic Type R

Breaking the Nürburgring record with the Civic Type R is a fine piece of work from Honda. For example, the Type R is now almost as fast as a Porsche Cayman GT4, the 2010 Nissan GT-R, an old Audi R8 and the 2002 Pagani Zonda S. Not the least of cars.

Compared to the old Civic Type R, the wheelbase has been made 35 millimeters longer and a wider track, together with the multi-link suspension on the rear, ensures that the car is more balanced. There is also more downforce.

Who will take the Nürburgring record from the Honda Civic Type R?

It remains to be seen whether the record will ever go to anyone else. The faster electric cars are often four-wheel drive. In addition, a lot of electric cars will soon be rear-wheel drive. Perhaps Renault (and therefore Alpine) can take another shot at the record with a modified Renault 5.

