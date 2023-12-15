After the big party that was the launch of the Cybertruck, Tesla was put back down to earth shortly afterwards. After two years of research, the American government organization National Highway Traffic Safety Administration decided that Tesla's self-driving function is not yet good enough to put into use. Tesla is therefore recalling more than 2 million models, making it the brand's largest recall ever.

NHTSA itself calls it a recall, but fortunately two million vehicles do not have to be returned to the dealer. Such a 'recall' looks different today than in the past. In this case, the problem can be solved with a software update. The car can simply stay at home, as long as it is connected to the web.

What's the problem with Tesla?

The problems lie in the fully autonomous function. In America, customers can already let the car drive itself, without having to keep their hands on the steering wheel. Tesla calls this Full Self Driving. The NHTSA study looked at a thousand accidents involving this function and concluded that FSD does not yet work well enough.

In Europe we have Autopilot and FSD, but here it works a lot less extensively. Here, for example, you have to keep your hands on the wheel. Of the autonomous levels (where 0 is no assistance and 5 is fully autonomous), these systems are at level 2. Reuters asked the RDW whether there will also be a major recall here because of self-driving assistance in Europe.

Should Tesla also have a recall in Europe?

The RDW is not only concerned about the safety of cars in the Netherlands, but for the whole of Europe. The Dutch authority says it has no plans for the time being to have Tesla carry out a recall in Europe. This is partly because we apply different rules here. For example, in Europe we use the rules of the United Nations, while the US has its own rules. Due to our stricter rules, the cars here are safe enough.

Other 'differences are, for example, in the monitoring of drivers and the warning given when the driver abuses the system,' says the spokesperson. This is one of the parts that will be addressed with the major update. Additional checks and warnings will be installed in Teslas to ensure that the person behind the wheel pays attention when the car is driving itself.