From: Erkan Pehlivan

Negotiations for a ceasefire are underway in Qatar. But the war in the Gaza Strip continues. Israel is concerned with the “destruction of the terrorist infrastructure”.

Gaza – The war in Gaza will not end anytime soon. After the fierce fighting against the last major Hamas units in the south of the Gaza Strip, Israel’s armed forces want to destroy the Islamists’ infrastructure. In the latest offensive in Rafah, the military claims to have killed over 900 terrorists – “including at least one battalion commander, many company commanders and numerous fighters,” said Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Tuesday (July 9) during a visit to troops at the Kerem Shalom border crossing. The information could not initially be verified.

“We are now concentrating on destroying the terrorist infrastructure, which takes time,” said Halevi. “It is a long-term operation because we do not want to leave Rafah with an intact terrorist infrastructure.” In the next phase, the Israeli forces would change their tactics, the Chief of Staff announced.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously promised that the last major Hamas fighting units in the south of the Gaza Strip would soon be destroyed. This could at least end the large-scale ground offensive in the sealed-off coastal strip. But that would not necessarily mean an end to the military operation. Netanyahu and senior military officials have already announced several times that Israeli troops would remain at strategic locations in the Gaza Strip even after the phase of intensive fighting. This would primarily include the so-called Philadelphia Corridor, a 14-kilometer-long, narrow strip that runs along the border with Egypt near Rafah on the Gaza side.

Israel continues Gaza operation: Hundreds of thousands called to flee

Israel On Monday, in light of increased operations in several central districts, the army expanded its evacuation call for Gaza. An army spokesman called on residents to leave the districts of Sabra, Rimal, Tal al-Hawa and al-Daraj. On Wednesday, the call was made for the entire city of Gaza in the north of the coastal strip. There had already been two similar calls since the end of June.

In the Gaza Strip, a ceasefire is still a long way off. © Mahmound Zaki/dpa

The United Nations reacted with dismay to the new evacuation calls on Tuesday. The UN human rights office said it was “appalled” that residents of Gaza City were again being called upon to flee to areas “where the army is conducting military operations and where civilians continue to be killed and injured.”

Negotiations enter the next round

Meanwhile, indirect negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are set to continue in Doha on Wednesday, following talks in Cairo. Egyptian reports of significant progress are premature, the Israeli broadcaster quoted Channel12 a high-ranking Israeli source. The negotiations are “difficult and complex.” But efforts are being made to achieve a breakthrough.

“Divergences” between Israel and Palestinians

However, a breakthrough in the negotiations is not in sight. A Palestinian familiar with the talks told AFP on Monday that there were several “divergences” between the two sides. These included Israel’s refusal to release 100 Palestinian prisoners who had been sentenced to long terms and had spent “more than 15 years in Israeli prisons,” including senior representatives of Hamas, Fatah and Islamic Jihad.

Another point was Hamas’s demand for a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and the strip of land known as the Philadelphia Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border during the fifth week of a ceasefire. The other points would relate to the return of displaced persons in the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan wants to talk about Gaza war at NATO summit

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again intervened in the ceasefire talks. Before his trip to the NATO summit in Washington, Erdogan stressed that he wanted to put the issue of the Gaza war on the conference’s agenda. His country is following the talks in Qatar. “Both our intelligence chief and our foreign minister are following this process,” Erdogan said. “We hope that we will get the result we expect in a short time.”

The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented massacre with more than 1,200 deaths that terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups carried out in Israel on October 7, 2023. According to the health authority in the Palestinian territory, more than 38,200 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began. The number, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, cannot currently be independently verified. Israel’s army says it continues to attack targets in several areas.

UN warns of famine in Gaza Strip

Meanwhile, according to United Nations experts, a famine is spreading in the Gaza Strip. The recent deaths of more Palestinian children due to hunger and malnutrition leave no doubt about this, said the independent experts of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday in Geneva. A total of 34 Palestinians have died of malnutrition since October 7, most of them children. The 2.2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip cannot leave the area and have to flee again and again and go hungry because aid deliveries are hardly possible. (erpe/dpa/epd/AFP)