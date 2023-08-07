Home page politics

So far, Ukraine has defended itself against the Russian air force mainly with multiple rocket launchers. (Archive photo) © Roman Chop/dpa

Why is the Ukrainian counter-offensive not going as planned? Military experts explain which piece of the puzzle is missing from NATO’s plan.

Kiev – Ukraine’s counter-offensive has been in full swing for several weeks now, but so far there has been no big breakthrough. Although several hundred square kilometers on land have already been recaptured, Russian units are still able to hold out in the hard-fought areas. Although the Ukrainian army has been equipped with the most modern weapons and given tactical training by the West, experts have identified a key factor that is taking the wind out of the sails of the ongoing counter-offensive.

Military analyst explains mistakes in training of Ukrainian soldiers

With the lack of quick success in the Ukrainian counterattack, the military aid of the West also falls into disrepute. In addition to the technical equipment, the military courses do not seem to be sufficient to achieve visible success in a short time. Much of the training involved teaching Ukrainian troops how to go on the offensive rather than stay on the defensive. The country has years of experience with defensive tactics. The task of reclaiming one’s own territory now requires “a different kind of struggle,” one quotes U.S. Department of Defense Protocol the recently resigned chief policy adviser to the Pentagon, Colin Kahl.

in one report of New York Times However, it says the Ukrainian army has put aside its learned US combat methods for the time being to return to the tactics it knows best. Why? The newly learned strategies can probably not be implemented one-to-one: “The problem probably lay in the assumption that, with a few months of training, the Ukrainians could be made to fight like the American armed forces would,” explained the US Military analyst Michael Kofman. They failed to provide strategic and tactical help to the Ukrainian soldiers based on their existing skills.

Ukraine lacks air sovereignty to implement NATO strategies

A key element that has not been addressed in NATO military training is air superiority control. As the news portal Newsweek with reference to a military expert, the tactics of the West and NATO presuppose air sovereignty. “For the western approach to work effectively, all of its prerequisites must be in place, and a key element of that is the Air Force,” explains Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a retired British Army colonel.

With no Western planes to challenge Russia’s control of the airspace, Ukrainian troops “fighted with at least one hand on their backs,” de Bretton-Gordon said Newsweek. “In my opinion, that’s the most important piece of the puzzle.” So far, NATO’s combat style has only been tested in areas where the alliance also had air superiority. A Ukrainian soldier complained on social media that there was no training in the use of drones in the German barracks either. These are an important part of controlling the airspace in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression since February 2022. Because of Russian air superiority, Kiev recently emphasized the importance of western fighter jets in the defense against the Russian invasion. Modern aircraft are particularly important for securing the airspace and against constant drone and rocket attacks. In July, Denmark began training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets. The country also wants to phase out its planes earlier to deliver them to Ukraine. The West has so far been reluctant to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine.

In the Ukraine war, soldiers rely on experience instead of training

“No living member of NATO’s armed forces has experienced anything close to what Ukrainians have experienced over the past 18 months,” Davis told Ellison, a defense strategy analyst at the Netherlands’ Hague Center for Strategic Studies Newsweek.

So it’s not surprising that Ukrainian soldiers are neglecting their Western training and preferring to draw on their experience from the past year. “Sometimes when things get tight, you fall back on what comes to mind rather than what you’ve learned,” Ellison adds. But you also have to be honest with yourself. “If anything, we can probably learn more from the Ukrainians than they can from us,” added the military analyst from The Hague. (aa)