Peskov: convicts may be pardoned if they atone for their guilt in the Northern Military District zone

Prisoners who have been convicted of serious crimes can apply for amnesty for participating in a special military operation (SVO), since they “atone for the crime with blood on the battlefield.” This was stated by Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov, answering a question about the pardon of Kemerovo resident Vladislav Kanyus, who dealt with his ex-girlfriend Vera Pekhteleva. The commentary of the press secretary of the Russian President is as follows: TASS.

Peskov explained that criminals have two options. According to one of them, the prisoner must wait for decisions of the relevant commissions at various levels, up to the federal level. Then, as Peskov noted, the documents are sent to the President of Russia.

There is a second way, this is when they – those convicted, including under serious charges – atone for their crime on the battlefield with blood. They bathe in blood in assault brigades, under bullets, under shells

The Kremlin refused to discuss in detail the amnesty for the torturer of student Vera Pekhteleva

The prosecutor’s office of the Rostov region on November 9, in response to a request from the father of a resident of the Kemerovo region, Evgeniy Pekhtelev announcedthat her tormentor received the right to be released after participating in a special operation.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov chose not to dwell in detail on the analysis of this situation.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Kanyus beat the girl for six hours in a closed apartment, and then dealt with her

The young people were in a romantic relationship, but later broke up. When Pekhteleva arrived at Kanyus’s home to pick up her things, he began to beat her, then raped and strangled her. In total, dozens of injuries were found on the girl’s body. Neighbors who heard the screams repeatedly called the police, but their calls were ignored.

In 2022, the Kemerovo Regional Court sentenced Kanyus to 17 years in prison for murder with cruelty. The criminal did not admit guilt and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The court also imposed suspended sentences on five police officers who did not arrive after the neighbors called. They were found guilty under the article of negligence resulting in the death of a person.