Around 40 designers have presented their collections over four days within the framework of Madrid es Moda. “And to think that we started by intervening in shop windows…”, recalls Pepa Bueno, executive director of the Association of Fashion Designers of Spain (ACME) and promoter of a project that, in 2025, will celebrate a decade. The commitment, backed by the Madrid City Council, has been reinforced edition after edition.

In recent years, the headquarters for most of the presentations was the Serrería Belga (formerly Medialab Prado), but this was the first edition in which the designers chose a space. Some, such as Juan Vidal, Carlota Barrera, Spastor or Tíscar Espadas, opened the doors of their studio so that, in addition to seeing the new collections, guests could visit their workspace. Others have opted for emblematic places in the city: Duyos presented a fashion film The event was led by Brianda Fitz-James Stuart at the SGAE building; María Lafuente paraded on the Cuesta de Moyano and Maison Mesa in the Retiro Park. “Our mission has always been to bring designer fashion to the city. Imagine what it means for a designer to be able to parade in the middle of the Retiro Park,” Bueno told EL PAÍS. In fact, the Retiro was the first venue, in the 1980s, for the catwalk previously known as Cibeles, which has been held for more than two decades at the Ifema exhibition centre, far from the centre of Madrid, and which this Thursday 12 September takes over from Madrid es Moda with the first day of its 80th edition.

The inaugural Madrid is Moda fashion show will be held on 8 September 2024 at the Puerta de Alcalá. Photo provided

The commitment to national symbols was absolutely explicit during the opening of Madrid es Moda. The event always begins with a parade in the street that is accessible to passers-by, but this time they managed to celebrate it in the Puerta de Alcalá itself in front of 400 guests and all the curious people who wanted to stop and watch. “Our idea is to create a powerful image not only for Madrid residents, but also for the international industry,” explains Bueno. Around thirty designers gave some of their creations for the event. showconceived with almost entirely black, white and red garments that were combined with Cordoban hats, madroñeras and other literal emblems of what is Spanish.

Maison Mesa fashion show at Retiro Park, Tuesday, September 10, 2024 during Madrid is Fashion. Pablo Paniagua (photo provided)

The influence of Madrid is Fashion The trend in the national fashion calendar has been gaining ground over the years, but it was after the pandemic, which severely affected designer design (a sector that lives mainly from garments for events), when the best-known names decided to change the Mercedes Benz Madrid Fashion Week for this initiative that, as designer Moisés Nieto says – who has been away from the Madrid catwalk for years – “allows designers to present in the format they prefer”. In both cases, the brands receive institutional aid; in Madrid es Moda, they are reimbursed for the amount they have invested in their presentation. Some of the designers, such as Nieto – who presented a fashion show in the Nueva Carolina photography studio for a hundred attendees -, Leandro Cano – who offered a breakfast – or Malne – a dinner – decided to limit the event to a few. Others, such as Juan Vidal or Carlota Barrera, opened the doors of their studio to all those interested in seeing their new collections. Miguel Becer, from ManéMané, presented two designs (a T-shirt and a dress) together with the NGO Ayuda en Acción, the sales of which will go to support people at risk of exclusion.

Three of Moisés Nieto’s proposals presented during his fashion show in Madrid on September 11, 2024. Pablo Paniagua (photo provided)

The current offer of Madrid is Fashion is so wide that it mixes the names of a lifetime (Verino, Torretta, Duyos, Juanjo Oliva…) with the most renowned names in the current sector (Barrera, Vidal, Nieto, Helbig) and with new emerging talents (Daniel Chong, CoconutscanKill, Montenegro or Tíscar Espadas). Although designs conceived for events predominate (after all, in Spain designer fashion continues to find an economic outlet for weddings, baptisms and communions), there are increasingly more proposals outside of evening dresses or guest outfits.

Designer Roberto Torretta, together with his daughter María Torretta, presented his new collection in his showroom as part of Madrid es Moda, on Monday, September 9, 2024. Daniel Gonzalez (EFE)

There is the already historic (and successful) bet of Roberto Verino for the daily uniform, functional, minimalist and of good quality; the material (and social) deconstruction of the classic codes of men’s fashion that Carlota Barrera executes so well; the return of Spastor, who settled in Madrid, and have hand-made a series of white garments of innovative fabrics with sexuality, and even perversion, as leitmotif (they quoted the movies Funny games either American Psycho as sources of inspiration). Also the incredible exercise of constructing garments with historical references that has turned the young Tíscar Espadas into one of the most exciting projects of recent years or the commercial and professional approach of Moisés Nieto. His collection, inspired by the work of Giorgio Morandi and worked with light and very functional Italian fabrics (many of the pieces do not even need ironing), also plays at being a minimalist uniform that has its client at the centre. “For me, fashion should not be a novelty that changes every six months, but rather an evolution of its own codes towards excellence,” the designer told EL PAÍS.

Tíscar Espadas presented his new collection in his studio in the Madrid neighborhood of Quintana. Pablo Paniagua (photo provided)

Juan Vidal’s proposal is not seasonal either. A couple of years ago, the Alicante designer decided to launch dropsthat is, small capsule collections, through her website: “It’s a way of focusing on a very specific proposal that represents my creative process,” she explains. As specific as some old floral prints she found in a shop in Paris and that she has turned into the prints that decorate a dozen dresses for all tastes and silhouettes that, however, retain her hallmark.

Presentation of Juan Vidal’s collection, made up of 11 dresses that explore a diversity of silhouettes repeated in different versions, each with a unique personality, this Wednesday as part of the Madrid es Moda edition.

Borja Sanchez-Trillo (EFE)

Although custom-made clothing remains the main source of livelihood for many national designers, there are other business models such as drop digital, the traditional physical store or the collaboration with the Spanish fashion platform Es Fascinante. Juanjo Oliva, who has a store in Paris, presented in a trunk show (a private fashion show in which the designer comments on each garment) a collection that he has defined as “ready-to-wear “luxury”: garments made from fine fabrics with carefully thought-out patterns, aimed at a client who wears design in her daily life.

One of Juanjo Oliva’s designs presented on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 during Madrid es Moda. Pablo Paniagua (photo provided)

There is also, at last, mutual support between designers, as was seen during the first Spanish Fashion Awards last June, also promoted by ACME and the Spanish Fashion Academy. The hackneyed saying “unity is strength” is a necessary reality in this sector, as demonstrated by the recent success of Copenhagen Fashion Week or the classic London Fashion Week, which is now 40 years old. Madrid es Moda (and, of course, all those involved) has managed to create this feeling of community, the only way for this industry to continue moving forward. However, given the number of designers who are signing up for the event, perhaps more days will be necessary (there have been up to ten presentations a day) and a more structured agenda for everything to run smoothly.