The history of Salvator mundi, the “last” great painting found and attributed to Leonardo Da Vinci, deserves a police series that could be shot in the most fabulous settings between Florence, Milan and the south of France.

For now, on Tuesday the 13th the documentary will premiere on French television El Salvador for sale by Antoine Vitkine that explains why the work – which very few saw in person – never appeared at the 2019 big exhibition of Leonardo da Vinci from the Louvre Museum on the 500th anniversary of the death of the most multifaceted artist in history.

The Salvator mundi it was sold at Christie’s in New York for $ 450 million, an obscene and inconceivable figure. In 2005, the work, then by unknown author, had sold for $ 10,000.

El Salvador for sale. Antoine Vitkine’s documentary on the work of Leonardo Da Vinci

The film – seen by a group of European journalists – is structured in a police code and with anonymous voices. It was learned that one of them is that of a senior official in the government of Emmanuel Macron.

It appears with a code name: “Jacques”, and it is he who assures that the deep scientific examination of the Louvre on the painting, carried out in secret, concluded that Leonardo da Vinci “only contributed” to the painting, and that its “authenticity” cannot be confirmed.

Vitkine (1977) is a documentary filmmaker, director of Mein kampf (about Adolf Hitler’s book) and The oubliés slaves (about the slave trade) and author of essays as Les Nouveaux imposteurs (2005), on the conspiracy theories in the September 11 attack.

It is curious, the news travels through French, Spanish, American and Latin American portals. It is difficult to find traces in the Italian media. The matter is almost religious.

The case of Salvator mundi admits many inputs, some far beyond aesthetics, artists and specialists in the work of Leonardo. One of the possible approaches is the “authenticity” of the works, that is, the authorship.

Da Vinci. La Tavola lucana, the only painting that, according to experts, could be considered the true self-portrait of Leonardo. Photo EFE

Also at stake is the very notion of what is considered authentic. It is not a counterfeit work. In the worst case scenario, it would not be a work entirely painted by Leonardo, but there is a coincidence that it did come out of his workshop and that perhaps his favorite student, Salai, had a lot to do with this work carried out in Milan between 1510. and 1515.

It is authentic because it comes from the context in which you worked Da Vinci more than half a century ago and because there were those who identified traces of the sfumato davincian. Trademark resource of Leonardo, that for a time resisted the secret. It is almost certain, experts maintain, that there is not a single hand: the strokes of the author of The Mona Lisa would be recognizable in few parts of the canvas.

Experts say

José Emilio Burucúa is an international expert in Da Vinci. Together with Nicolás Kwiatkowski they are authors and translators of Leonardo da Vinci’s Art, Literature and Science Notebooks. Consulted by Clarion regarding whether the Salvator mundi does or does not belong or not to the hand of Leonardo they argue that they are all guesswork.

And in that tone they highlight that: “in the figure of Christ we notice a kind of psychological tension, of deep emotional movement, which endows the painting with an aura of mystery. That feeling is common to Salvator mundi and the Mona Lisa of the Louvre. “

The transparent globe, one of the most fascinating aspects of Salvator Mundi.

Furthermore, “the orb that Christ saves and he holds in his left hand is a perfect and transparent sphere, which slightly distorts the image of the hand that is seen through him. Inside this crystalline globe, small bright bubbles are observed, which reflect the light coming from the rest of the painting. “

Experts argue that “three conclusions can be drawn from these particularities of the sphere.” In the first place, they say, “they account for the optical experiments how passionate they were Leonardo. “

Second, “as Luke Syson argues, the identification of the sphere painted by Leonardo with the universe created by God it could be an explicit pictorial argument about the artist understood as demiurge, and of a creativity of his own similar to the divine “.

José Emilio Burucúa. A student of art history. Photo David Fernández

Thirdly, “they also refer to the cosmology prevailing in the time of the Vinciano: according to an idea proposed by Syson and Martin Kemp. If we think that the crystalline sphere is the heavens and the small bubbles the fixed stars, it is evident that the Salvator mundi he is the savior of the cosmos as a whole and not only of the Earth ”.

Without being forceful – and within a conjectural scheme – they manifest a joyous amazement with the similarities among the works of the vinciano.

Competition in the Persian Gulf

Another element present in this exciting research is the component geopolitical. A second secret source that appears in the documentary – a high official of the Ministry of Culture, whose code name is “Pierre” – relates how the agreement for the Louvre will present the Salvator mundi was discussed in the Franco-Saudi summit April 2018.

The controversial Saudi prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) “was received with much pomp in Paris and the agreement with the province of Al-Ula (ten years, tens of billions of euros, which gave France an exclusive role in the project to develop there a cultural and heritage center and as a tourist destination) was signed then ”.

It was very important for MBS to position itself as someone who was opening up Saudi Arabia culturally, to position itself as a “symbol of modernity”.

With honors. The then French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe receiving Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Paris in 2018. AFP Photo

In turn, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) compete to dominate the Persian Gulf region in economic and cultural terms. The western breadth that Dubai (UAE) developed is something impossible for Saudi conservatism to overcome.

And the enormous cultural development of Abu Dhabi with more than 20 museums of international interest, is a field in which Saudi economic power wants and could compete. Remember that there is a Louvre in that emirate and a branch of the Guggenheim under construction directed by the architect Frank O. Gehry, with a budget that exceeds 200 million dollars and whose inauguration is estimated for the year 2022.

At the beginning of November 2018, the rooms of the Arabic Louvre they began to expose Roads to Arabia, archaeological treasures of Saudi Arabia. A group of works that toured Europe, the United States, Asia and landed at the Louvre de Oriente a month after the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum. Modernity, art and wealth in the emirate.

The journalist had fled Saudi Arabia, where he had been threatened for having written against the prince Mohammad bin Salman. Since then, Arabia has struggled to clean up its political, misogynistic and religious fanaticism image.

It was also known that the second Deep Throat explains in the documentary that the questioned painting arrived in Paris in June 2019, it remained three months at the Louvre and was analyzed in the Museum’s technical laboratory (C2RMF) to prepare its starring role in the exhibition of Leonardo in the Louvre that was inaugurated on October 21, 2019. But the work did not appear in the theaters.

The painting had undergone various analyzes and was X-rayed. Vincent Delieuvin (chief curator of the Louvre’s painting department) revealed the verdict: the scientific evidence was that Leonardo da Vinci I had only done a contribution to the box. There was no question. However, MBS demanded to show the Salvator mundi Next to the Mona Lisa without any other explanation, present it as if it were one hundred percent Leonardo da Vinci.

Two versions

A Louvre official told the specialized publication The Art Newspaper that they had been designed two versions of the catalog: one to be used if the painting was shown in the exhibition, the other in case it was not.

At the end of September 2019, Macron made a decision: he did not accept Saudi conditions. In December, the Louvre published a small book dedicated to the Salvator mundi, in which the conclusions of his laboratory examinations of the table are presented in detail.

In the preface, the director of the Louvre Jean-Luc Martinez affirms that “the results of the historical and scientific study presented in this publication allow confirm attribution from the work to Leonardo da Vinci... “.

The great sample. The exhibition on Da Vinci at the Louvre in 2019. AP Photo

The book chapters by Vincent Delieuvin and his colleagues from the C2RMF research department support positive attribution to Da Vinci. This seems like a contradiction, in fact it goes in against the argumentation of the documentary but it also reveals the ambiguity of the concept of authenticity.

It is clear that It cannot be denied that Leonardo participated in the work.to. Anyway, the biggest loser of this ambiguous reading wonders, in Riyadh, how much will it cost today that painting for which he paid 450 million dollars.

Global Da Vinci expert Martin Kemp was also interviewed by Vitkine. Kemp was one of the most prominent advocates of the attribution of the Salvator mundi to Leonardo da Vinci when it first appeared in an exhibition at the National Gallery in London in 2011 and also when it was sold at Christie’s on November 15, 2017.

“What was published in the Christie’s catalog was final, absolutely,” says Kemp. And he concludes “I wouldn’t risk it unless I was reasonably sure, but you can always be wrong. If I’m wrong, no one will have died, but someone will have lost a lot of money …”

