Morocco is the first African, Arab and Muslim country to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. The fact that the country has come this far has a major impact in Morocco, but also beyond. Correspondent Oumaima Abalhaj sees that it evokes emotions for the Moroccan diaspora all over the world.

Photo Sem van der Wal / ANP

