Morocco is the first African, Arab and Muslim country to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. The fact that the country has come this far has a major impact in Morocco, but also beyond. Correspondent Oumaima Abalhaj sees that it evokes emotions for the Moroccan diaspora all over the world.
Photo Sem van der Wal / ANP
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Oumaima Abalhaj
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editorial:
- Anna Korterink, Nina van Hattum, Ignace Schoot
- Edit:
- Reuben Pest
#Moroccan #football #success #evokes #emotions
Leave a Reply