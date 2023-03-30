Orthodox monks and other residents of a historic monastery in the Ukrainian capital say they will remain in the religious compound despite the eviction ordered by the Kyiv government.

The Pechersk-Lavra Monastery is one of the headquarters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (IOU), which broke away from the Moscow Patriarchate after the Russian invasion started last year.

The Ukrainian government suspects that some of the IOU’s top clerics have had links to the church in Moscow, which they deny.

The IOU was ordered to leave the compound – also known as the Monastery of the Caves, and which includes churches, museums and other monastic buildings – by March 29 at the latest.

The Ukrainian government, which owns the massive 11th-century monastery overlooking the Dnipro River, says the decision was made after a commission discovered multiple violations of the lease for the complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Metropolitan Clément, head of the IOU’s press office, said that “there are no legal grounds” for the expulsion, announced earlier this month.

“If the government forces us to do it illegally, it will be totalitarianism,” he told the BBC. “We don’t need such a state or government. We have the Constitution and laws. We don’t accept other methods.”

Ukrainian authorities accuse some IOU members of covertly supporting Moscow during the war, although some church leaders have denounced the Russian invasion.

Last year, Ukraine’s security service raided the monastery and other UOC buildings, and dozens of clerics have been detained on charges of treason and collaboration with Russia. The IOU, however, says there is no evidence to support the charges.

In addition, a criminal investigation was opened last year after a video surfaced chanting pro-Russian propaganda, referring to the “awakening” of Mother Russia, while the head of a diocese in the Vinnytsia area of ​​central Russia Ukraine, was accused of preparing leaflets supporting the Russian invasion.

This Wednesday morning, hundreds of worshipers gathered outside the complex under a light snowfall to attend mass. As in the past few days, the police inspected the cars entering and leaving the site, but the situation remained calm.

The expulsion order has exposed divisions within the Ukrainian Orthodox community.

In recent years, many have joined the Ukrainian Independent Orthodox Church, which was granted independence in 2019, while millions still follow the UOC, which broke away from Moscow last May after centuries under its rule. control.

Lubov Bank, a 60-year-old choir singer from the central city of Poltava, said she had been demonstrating at the monastery for three days, calling the decision to expel residents a “political decision”.

“They [el gobierno] they don’t follow the Constitution,” he said. “The monks are true angels. I don’t want the authorities to do this.”

It is not clear what will happen if the IOU does not leave the compound, but Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko has assured that the authorities will not use force to expel the monks.

The Russian Orthodox Church has echoed the Kremlin’s rhetoric in justifying the war in Ukraine. Its boss, Patriarch Kirill, has suggested in sermons that Russia’s war is just for the future of Christianity and did not unequivocally condemn the killing of innocent people in Ukraine.

Hugo Bachega

BBC News, Kyiv