In Bihar politics, Ram Vilas Paswan is considered a scientific scientist. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has said many times that Ram Vilas Paswan did not have a good scientific scientist in India’s politics. Ram Vilas Paswan senses what the public mood is before the election. This is the reason that Ram Vilas Paswan has always been with power since 1990. The only exception to the 2009 Lok Sabha elections was when Ram Vilas Paswan failed in political meteorological form. Apart from this, there is no occasion when Ram Vilas Paswan may have missed the mood of the public. Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan is heading the LJP in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. Chirag is pulling into the NDA and is putting energy into counting the flaws of Nitish Kumar, the face of the alliance. In such a situation, the question arises that what is the mood of the weather scientist of Bihar politics?In Sanskrit the saying is Pratyaksham kim proof i.e. direct does not require proof. The same is with Ram Vilas Paswan. Ram Vilas Paswan is a socialist leader. He too started politics from his student life. 74-year-old Paswan was also a politician of the times of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi, Nitish Kumar. First of all, Lalu Prasad Yadav got the opportunity to enjoy power. Ramvilas Paswan continued to lead a different line in main stream politics.

Ram Vilas Paswan became the Railway Minister at the Center for the first time in 1996 during the Janata Dal government. After this, the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee came there, he also held the Ministry of Information and Publicity and Minerals till 2004. He then switched sides during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and joined the UPA. After this he continued to hold the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in Manmohan Singh’s government till 2009. In 2009, Ram Vilas Paswan made a weather mistake. He tried to form a third front in Bihar in alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav, which was completely rejected by the public.

Apart from this, Ram Vilas Paswan proved to be a meteorologist in the 2005 Bihar assembly elections. There was a lot of anger against the Lalu family rule in the state. Against this anger, BJP led by Nitish Kumar was mobilizing the leaders. Ram Vilas Paswan abruptly resigned from Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government and formed his party Lok Janshakti (LJP). He single-handedly won the February 2005 election and won 29 seats and secured the key to power. Ram Vilas Paswan had realized that the people of Bihar are against Lalu but not in favor of fully trusting Nitish’s face. So he offered himself as an option, in which he also got success.

However, Ram Vilas Paswan remained adamant on the demand of the Muslim chief minister and did not let anyone form a government, after which it was re-voted in October-November 2005, in which Ram Vilas Paswan’s party was reduced to 10 seats. However, he remained a minister in Manmohan Singh’s government at the Center.



Ram Vilas Paswan failed to capture the mood of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. He wanted to create a Dalit + Muslim cobination in Bihar which proved to be a failure. By then he had taken advantage of all the coalitions. In such a situation, he was reluctant to join any alliance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, his son Chirag Paswan came forward and ignored the Muslim votes and announced his party LJP to be a constituent of NDA. When the so-called secular parties were shying away from the NDA due to Narendra Modi’s face, Chirag Paswan openly praised Narendra Modi. He also benefited from this. Ram Vilas Paswan has been a minister at the Center since 2014.

Now Chirag Paswan is continuously targeting the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the NDA during the Bihar Assembly elections. Chirag Paswan is saying that the public is angry with Nitish’s face. However, BJP is trying its best to handle the whole matter. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan has told his workers on several occasions that they should be preparing according to the candidates for 143 seats in Bihar elections. What will be the final decision will be clear only after the formal announcement by the LJP or BJP, but before that the speculation has intensified after seeing the mood of Chirag Paswan.