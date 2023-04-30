Mazda has added a combustion engine to the existing MX-30 to increase the range, a so-called range extender. That may not seem like big news, but the solution they have chosen is genius. Most importantly: the Wankel engine is back. And that’s why this MX-30 wins the TG EV Award for Innovation of the Year 2023.

We haven’t seen it since it powered the rear wheels of the RX-8. This time, however, Mazda is building a 75-hp single-rotor variant that charges a 17.8-kWh battery, which in turn powers a 170-hp electric motor that powers the front wheels.

Range of the Mazda MX-30 R-EV

It has the advantage of being ultra-compact (15 per cent lighter and 25 per cent more efficient than the engine in the RX-8) and therefore has no negative impact on interior space. The entire plug-in hybrid powertrain fits neatly under the hood and the gas tank swallows 50 liters, giving the MX-30 R-EV a range of 640 kilometers.

The engine may not be connected to the wheels in any way, and yes, a successor to the 787B that once won Le Mans would have been even more fun. But the Wankel engine is back, and that makes us very happy.