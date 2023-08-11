InTouch Weekly: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced after seven years of litigation. About it informs InTouch Weekly.

According to the source, the negotiations of the former lovers were “painful”, but they managed to reach an agreement and resolve the issues that were of concern to both.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and announced their romance in 2006. Eight years later, the couple decided to get married and in 2014 got married on the territory of their common French winery. The actors have three adopted children – 21-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax and 18-year-old Zahara, as well as three relatives – 17-year-old Shiloh and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with children Photo: James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Jolie files for divorce after domestic violence

The decision of Hollywood actors to divorce became known in 2016. Then the artists were heading from France to California on a private jet along with six children. Jolie’s lawsuit alleges that Pitt strangled one of the children and punched the other in the face, and “grabbed the actress by the head and shook her.” It was noted that at some point the actor doused his wife with beer, and the children with beer and red wine. The Maleficent star filed for divorce two days after the incident.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the world premiere of “World War Z” Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

During the divorce, Pitt accused his ex-wife of conspiring with a Russian oligarch

In the summer of 2022, it was reported that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was outraged when he discovered that his ex-wife had sold her stake in the Chateau Miraval winery, owned by Pitt himself, a year earlier, and also deliberately hid this fact from actor. The buyer of the share was the Russian oligarch and alcohol magnate Yuri Shefler.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Miraval Castle in Correns Photo: Abaca Press / East News

The actor’s lawyers said that such an act of Jolie was associated with a preliminary court decision. He granted the ex-spouses equal custody of their five minor (at that time) children. The Maleficent star planned to raise them herself.

Jolie called alcohol the cause of discord in the family

Last fall, an emotional letter from Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt was published online. In it, the actress stated that their joint winery with her husband has become “a place that marks the beginning of the end of their family and business, which is centered around alcohol.” The star hoped that the common business would bring the couple even closer, but she witnessed “a lot of careless actions” and felt excluded from the case, since most of Pitt’s decisions about the winery were made without her consent.

Jolie stated that she would no longer take part in the conduct of this business, as “alcohol harmed her family.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the Cannes Film Festival Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Jolie will get custody of the children, and Pitt will have full control of the winery

After seven years of litigation, the artists managed to settle their differences. According to InTouch Weekly, Jolie will retain primary custody of the three children under the age of 18, and Pitt will have the right to see them. The actor will also give $250 million to his ex-wife in order to remain the sole owner of Miraval in France.

“They spent so much money on all these legal battles, including the custody fight, that Angie could end up broke. So it was wise to cut her losses. This is a huge victory for Brad, ”the insider shared in a conversation with the publication.