Again and again they got it over with. They drove down the way from their home village Wolfhagen-Istha near Kassel to the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt am Main. The way they enter hall 165 C on Thursday morning, dressed in dark clothes, staring straight ahead, following each other closely, it always reminds one of a procession.

In front the wife and mother, Irmgard Braun-Lübcke, behind them the two adult sons, Jan-Hendrik and Christoph. Only when they are seated do they look over at the two men who are accused as the main perpetrators and as accomplices of having killed their husband and father, shot from a meter away.

Walter Lübcke has been dead for a year and a half. On this Thursday, the 45th day of the trial against his murderers, the verdict is reached: The defendant Stephan Ernst is found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, the court also noted the particular gravity of the guilt firmly. The court reserved a preventive detention following the prison sentence.

For the first time in post-war Germany, two right-wing extremists are charged with murdering a politician. But the process is also special because it is preceded by a socio-political development that has shaped Germany over the past five years.

The strengthening of the right-wing to right-wing extremist fringe, which has also been represented in the Bundestag with the AfD since 2017. It was Walter Lübcke who loudly defended the admission of refugees in Germany at a citizens’ meeting.

His sentences became a YouTube clip and a projection screen for hate formulated a thousand times over. For the men who made the video, that hatred turned into a decision.

“Do something to the Lübcke”, as the main defendant Stephan Ernst put it. And so there is tension in the air this Thursday in the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court that goes far beyond the question of which punishments are justified for this act.

53 witnesses and nine experts

If you had to draw a judge, a man like Thomas Sagebiel might come to mind. 64 years old, gray-white hair, gray-white beard. As he came in, he gestured for those gathered in the hall on Thursday to sit down.

Sagebiel summoned 53 witnesses and nine experts during this trial. He found little evidence – such as Stephan Erst’s DNA on the victim’s shirt and the murder weapon – but all the more evidence. He had the Lübckes’ house visualized in 3D, analyzed flower beds and the psyche of the two defendants. One of them, Stephan Ernst, spoke, confessed three times and always presented a slightly different version of the crime. The other, Markus H., remained silent until Sagebiel had to release him from custody.

Demonstrators in front of the regional court remember Walter Lübcke with signs and posters. Photo: Boris Roessler / dpa

At the end of this process, one thing is clear and the second is completely open. One thing is clear: Stephan Ernst shot Walter Lübcke. It is open: Was he alone at the crime scene? And if so: what role did co-defendant Markus H. then play?

The Federal Prosecutor General has already decided that he wants to have the judgment reviewed by the Federal Court of Justice. The representative of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced that he would go into revision. It concerns the acquittal of Stephan Ernst in the case of a negotiated knife attack on an Iraqi refugee as well as the acquittal for the co-defendant Markus H. of complicity in the Lübcke murder.

It is Stephan Ernst whose punishment Sagebiel first announced. Ernst is pale, almost waxy. He folded his hands in his lap and looked at an undefined half-distance. He remains motionless when he hears Sagebiel’s sentences: “… guilty of the murder of Dr. Walter Lübcke … “And then:” The defendant’s guilt weighs particularly heavily. “This means that Ernst cannot necessarily hope for release even after 15 years. “The court reserves the right to order preventive detention.”

With good guidance he will one day be free again

Preventive detention is the sharpest sword in German criminal law. If it had been ordered directly against Ernst, he would hardly have had a chance of ever being released. The fact that the Senate only expresses them with reservations can mean that, with good management and if several experts come to the conclusion that it no longer poses a threat to the public, it will one day be released again.

He is now 47 years old so will be an old man, if anything, before he can leave prison. No external impulse reveals what is going on in Ernst’s head.

The judge explains that Ernst’s confessions – even if he might not yet see it that way – had a mitigating effect on his sentence.

Walter Lübcke was shot on the terrace of his house in June 2019. Photo: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters

At the very beginning of the trial, it was Sagebiel who had advised Ernst to make a confession. Although the court had no leeway in terms of the prison sentence and the determination of the particular gravity of the guilt, Ernst now has the opportunity to work with a dropout program for right-wing extremists and thus avoid safe detention. And Sagebiel says something else. Something that affects a second person in the courtroom.

The joint plaintiff Ahmad I. is sitting in a blue suit right behind the Lübcke family. I. is a young, extremely polite man, most of the time he leans over to his interpreter, who is translating the proceedings into Arabic. I. came to Germany as an asylum seeker from Iraq in 2015 and ended up in the very accommodation in Lohfelden that Walter Lübcke had campaigned for. When he was on his way to the shelter in January 2016, an unknown man on a bicycle attacked him with a knife and seriously injured him.

In doubt for the accused

During the investigation, Stephan Ernst was also targeted by the police, but the trail was lost. Only when, in the course of the investigation into the murder of Lübcke, a knife with DNA traces was found at Ernst’s premises, which contained features that could belong to I., did they reopen the case, the federal prosecutor brought the act together with the murder of Lübcke to the indictment.

The found DNA, the judge stated today, was “not to be assigned to the victim in a scientifically sound manner”. Ernst should therefore be acquitted of the charge of attempted homicide according to the principle “in case of doubt for the accused”.

Markus H., a plump, single contract worker, also right-wing extremist and gun fanatic, sits two rows in front of Stephan Ernst and thus only a few steps away from Irmgard Braun-Lübcke. Ernst and H. met twenty years ago in the Kassel “comradeship scene”, and in 2011 Ernst H. met again while working for a Kassel railway technology manufacturer. Both quickly realized that they continued to share their right-wing beliefs, visited AfD demos and shot in the shooting club and later in the forest – according to Stephan Ernst, for example, on a mask with the portrait of Angela Merkel. They also went to the citizens’ meeting in Lohfelden together. It was Markus H. who uploaded a video with statements from Walter Lübcke on YouTube.

No DNA traces of H. were found at the crime scene. Other evidence of his presence on the terrace of the Lübckes appeared on that June night. In his first confession shortly after his arrest, Stephan Ernst confirmed that he had acted alone. Only after he had been in custody for six months did he revise his first admission and submit a second. In truth, it was Markus H., Ernst told the investigators who shot Lübcke, albeit unintentionally. Together they wanted to give Lübcke a rub. A shot was released.

A version that Ernst revoked soon after the trial began – to present a third. On the eighth day of the trial, he had his lawyer report that he shot Lübcke himself, but that Markus H. was standing next to him.

The family believes the killer

The federal prosecutor does not believe Ernst’s third version. The judges of the Higher Regional Court also doubted it during the trial. They released Markus H. from pre-trial detention.

The Lübcke family, however, doubts that Stephan Ernst was alone on the night of the crime. In the plea, Holger Matt, the family’s lawyer, listed 30 points that indicated that Markus H. had been at the crime scene. .

If one observed Ernst and H. during the trial, one could easily believe that H. was the main accused. He presented himself to the court with a grin, and the Lübckes in particular complained about this facial expression several times.

H. still grinned when the Senate asked in great detail about the intimate physical consequences of the knife attack on Ahmad I, and Ahmad I was embarrassed to answer more precisely. But the details that became known about H. were also disturbing. He is said to have announced to a friend that in the event of a fatal illness he wanted to blow himself up with an explosive belt and in doing so he wanted to drag “as many Kanaks as possible” with him to death. H. is said to have used an empty can of the Auschwitz poison Zyklon B as a pen holder on his desk.

Walter Lübcke’s widow Irmgard Braun-Lübcke (in conversation with her lawyer) and her sons believe that Stephan Ernst is not alone … Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach / AFP

But also for accessory to murder, As the prosecution had demanded, the Senate does not want to prosecute H. in the end. The evidence did not show that the joint shooting exercises with H. Stephan Ernst had reinforced his request to murder Walter Lübcke. It is not even clear that Markus H. thought it was possible that his friend was doing something to Ernst Lübcke.

In the end, what some had feared happened: Judge Sagebiel announced that Markus H. was sentenced to one year and six months imprisonment on probation only for a gun offense – and thus left the hall as a free man. Christoph Lübcke, Walter Lübcke’s son, shakes his head.