The lockdown is to be relaxed as follows: Companies without customer contact are allowed to reopen; and citizens are allowed more than a kilometer from their homes. The ban on being at home with others is lifted. Excursions into nature are also allowed again, hairdressers and beauty salons are allowed to open under strict conditions, restaurants are allowed to offer a pick-up service. But: the schools remain closed, international flights canceled.

Mind you, these are the new, cautious easings in Israel after the third lockdown. Although 22 percent of Israelis have already received the second Biontech / Pfizer vaccination. But the number of infections and those of intensive care patients are still high. In Great Britain, more and more elderly people are also protected by corona vaccinations.

The third wave, fueled by mutations such as the virus variant B117, is now particularly affecting the baby boomer generation, most of them around 60, not yet vaccinated, but the variants seem to cause considerable long-term damage.

Both examples show: With all the anger in Germany about the vaccination problems – even if a Miraculix should suddenly appear who touches the very large cauldron with the vaccine, life with the virus cannot be quickly conjured away – and neither can lockdown measures. The case of Austria shows that hectic ups and downs do far more damage to the economy than cautious steps.

As hard as it is for all of us, loosening up now would result in a third wave and certainly in even higher death rates.

Because the British virus variant in particular will be the dominant one in Germany in maybe two weeks. They are currently responsible for six percent of new infections. Therefore, prefer to press the numbers to well below 50 nine infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

Sure, even if some mayors and district administrators are certain that health authorities can track all contacts above the 50s incidence, the mistake of mid-October when you left things on for too long shouldn’t be repeated, from 50 you are also in no time at all back to 100 – and the mutations are rampant in the background.

Therefore, on Wednesday, the lockdown should largely be extended by two weeks until the end of February, but not again by four weeks. Daycare centers and primary schools should open under certain conditions from mid-February, including the use of rapid tests.

Rapid tests for schools and daycare centers are great hope for more relaxation

Don’t repeat old mistakes

As in the case of old people’s and nursing homes and the provision of FFP2 masks, in many places too little time has been used to organize a comprehensive rapid test. It should also be considered whether teachers and educators should give priority to vaccinations and could be vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine. In secondary schools, very cautious steps are required, especially alternate teaching models. At the same time, a step-by-step plan is to be submitted, which also gives the trade, hotel industry, gastronomy and the cultural scene guidelines under which conditions and when openings are possible, until April a lot will remain very restricted.

The most important thing would be a signal of unity. No quarreling for hours, an honest, empathic explanation why there is no other way. And please no more phrases about the light at the end of the tunnel, which is once again a little longer. Crises are usually made worse by incorrect communication and a lack of openness. Just like the “We can do it”, the Chancellor will pursue her stubborn insistence on the statement “that on the whole nothing went wrong”.

Why does Merkel not admit mistakes?

The citizens are at their limit, the mood is turning, millions of children without good homeschooling are in danger of losing touch. In this phase, to admit that not everything went well when it comes to vaccination, Angela Merkel would not break a spike, it would be human and could be positive. With the government declaration on Thursday there is the next chance in the Bundestag.

It is honorable when someone like Winfried Kretschmann openly mistakes names, from the design of the lockdown to the failure that Europe has not taken enough care of mass production parallel to vaccine development to the issue of data protection.

The suggestion made by him and FDP leader Christian Lindner, if the worst is over, to have a bug analysis carried out by a parliamentary commission should be implemented. And it is true that countries like South Korea with a softening of data protection in pandemic times did not have to intervene as much in the living conditions of their citizens. That will still have to be discussed.