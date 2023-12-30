It seemed so beautiful: a kind of large, curved solar panel on wheels in which you could move yourself and four others green, without having to worry (too often) about charging points. The Dutch Lightyear worked for years on the One, which was later renamed to 0 (because zero emissions). The car finally started rolling off the production line at the end of 2022, but already in January 2023 we were told that the production line in Finland was being shut down. And wouldn't start again.

Building the 0 turned out to be quite a (expensive) effort. Its construction consisted of aluminum and carbon fiber, it contained 5 square meters of solar cells and had four e-motors, one in each wheel. The first tenderers had to pay 150,000 euros for him, but Lightyear soon increased the price to 250,000 euros.

It wasn't particularly fast – from 0 to 100 in 10 seconds – but depending on the weather, it managed to get up to 70 kilometers of range from sunlight per day. You could also charge its 60-kWh battery with a plug, after which you could travel a distance of 625 kilometers, partly due to its extremely streamlined shape and its relatively low weight of 1,575 kilos.

What's left of Lightyear?

After the demise of the Lightyear 0, a bankruptcy and the sale of furniture, the brand made a new start and various subsidiaries continued as one company, with about 100 of the original more than 600 employees. Since then, work has continued behind the scenes on the Lightyear 2, which was scheduled for 2025 and should become considerably cheaper.

However, in October the company announced that it would not be making its own solar car for the time being. But even if that 2 ever comes, it will not change our sadness at the inglorious demise of the spaceship-like 0, the original solar car from Helmond that the world never got to taste. With this, Lightyear provides this year's Traantjewegpink moment. Sniff.