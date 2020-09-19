Finally co-governing in the federal government again, this has been dreaming of in the FDP for a long time. This became clear again at the federal liberal party conference on Saturday in Berlin. “We have to become so strong that we can have a say in which direction this country takes,” said party leader Christian Lindner. “My personal goal as chairman of the FDP is not to play on the court. We’ll play to win if I have my way. “

The Free Democrats want to get back to power with their core issue: economic policy. The FDP is moving into the super election year 2021.

It’s something that parties often do when they get into a crisis: they return to their “brand essence”. This should promote inner cohesion and mobilize old forces again. You can understand that the FDP is betting on it. Digital, the environment, criticism of China – none of the topics that Lindner recently tried brought the desired success.

So now the market should regulate it, one could say. The FDP wants to put its greatest competence, the economy, in the foreground, linked with a “promise of advancement” to the capable and ambitious.

Can the FDP drive the federal government before it?

But whether that fits into the time is questionable. In the corona crisis, many people are more likely to fear social decline than to dream of new career opportunities. The FDP criticism of the state interventions in the economy, such as the corona aid for entrepreneurs, is unlikely to catch on outside of the classic liberal clientele. You just have to look at the high approval ratings for the federal government’s crisis management.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The FDP will hardly succeed in driving the competition in front of it. While the Greens are growing rapidly in the polls and are getting a lot of attention, the Liberals are threatening to stay where they are easily overlooked: in the blind spot of politics.

This also applies to the top staff of the FDP. The fact that Lindner ditched his general secretary Linda Teuteberg after only one and a half years in office, as if he had replaced an office manager during the probationary period, once again reveals the FDP’s “women’s problem”. With the imminent withdrawal of Lindner’s deputy Katja Suding, there will soon be hardly any female figureheads.

Hardly any young talents in the front row

It doesn’t help that with the by-election of the presidium on Saturday there is one more woman on the committee than before. The FDP lacks prominent women politicians – and politicians too.

Served off: After only one and a half years in office, the previous FDP General Secretary Linda Teuteberg has to vacate her post. Photo: dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka

Young talents like the member of the Bundestag Konstantin Kuhle will play in the back row until further notice. That damages the profile of the party as a whole. There seems to be little space in the Lindner-FDP for the specialty of the domestic politician Kuhle, civil rights – unless it’s about Hong Kong or Russia.

Where are the liberal voices from the front row on “Racial Profiling” in the German police, on “Black Lives Matter” or on discrimination on the job market? The Greens willingly fill the gap.

The eco-party could take the place of the FDP in the coming year when it comes to a government coalition in the federal government. In the Union, some have long been squinting at black and green, especially since the FDP currently appears too weak to be considered a majority funder for the CDU and CSU. If Lindner doesn’t come up with anything by then, co-governing for the Liberals could remain one thing in a year’s time: a beautiful dream.