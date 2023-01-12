This January 15 arrives the long-awaited television series that adapts The Last of Us. Many fans of the Naughty Dog title have been pretty excited about it, though there’s some caution as well. Mainly because of how most of these adaptations have turned out.

However, we think Joel and Ellie’s adventure through post-apocalyptic America could be one of the best. Video game adaptations to TV have had a better reception than film ones, but there are other factors that can make this one special. Here we tell you.

The team behind The Last of Us has already given us a very engaging TV drama

One of the points in favor of the series of The Last of Us is the fact that it is an HBO production. This production house has been characterized by giving us many television successes in the past. How to forget game of Thrones, true detective, Big Little Lies, House of the Dragon Y Chernobyl. The latter is closely linked to the adaptation of the Naughty Dog game.

Craig Mazin, the creator and showrunner of Chernobyl will be in charge of bringing Joel and Ellie’s odyssey to the screens. This alone should already excite anyone. If you haven’t seen the miniseries about one of the worst nuclear disasters in history, we highly recommend you do.

The first episode of Chernobyl shows us the inhabitants near the reactor baffled and without any idea of ​​what is happening. Some of the subsequent episodes show us the efforts to prevent the disaster from being even greater. The somber tone seems very suitable for an adaptation of The Last of Us. Especially since we know that more of the world will be explored before its complete collapse.

While they already have a talented team behind them, we can’t ignore the fact that they worked closely with Naughty Dog. According to various interviews, the main goal is to adapt the game as faithfully as possible. Of course, with some changes that will benefit you with this new medium. Which brings us to the next point.

Changes to the series were authorized by Neil Druckmann, one of the game’s creators.

There are some situations that don’t work as well on TV as they do in a video game. For this reason, some changes had to be made to The Last of Ushowever, these were authorized by Neil Druckmann, one of its creators.

Among the changes that have been made, is that Henry and Sam will no longer be fighting for their lives in Pittsburgh, but in Kansas. The way cordyceps spreads has also been altered and there will be a new infected exclusive to the TV series. All this as a way of adapting to the environment.

Source: HBO

In this aspect, they will also take advantage of television to further expand the story that we already know. series of The Last of Us It will show us the life of Joel and Tommy prior to the pandemic. It will also take the opportunity to show you Bill’s partner, Frank, and his relationship before meeting Joel and Ellie. In addition to the fact that it will delve into other secondary characters, not to mention that it will allow us to meet Ellie’s mother.

We recommend you: The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey has to deal with fan toxicity for being Ellie

So far the changes sound like they will be more to help the story than hurt it. Although we will have to wait to see how much they changed, the specialized critics have already had the opportunity to see the entire season. Various media indicate that it is a very faithful adaptation and that its best moments are when it deviates a little from what is already established. Do we believe them?

The Last of Us has one of the most compelling stories in video games

Finally we consider that The Last of Us it may be one of the best adaptations simply because of its story. 10 years ago millions of people were amazed by this journey through a post apocalyptic world. Which showed us how fearsome and selfish the human can be, even in a world full of monsters. But it also gave us moments of joy and hope.

Source: HBO Max

If the series follows its story without unnecessary or exaggerated variations, then it has everything to succeed. Not to mention that this way even people who don’t play video games will be able to witness this exciting plot of survival and resilience. We can’t wait for January 15th.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.