The worsening of the pandemic in Brazil, with a record number of deaths and the health system on the edge, it has been extended the rest of South America putting in check even Uruguay, considered until now an example of containment of the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, the terrible situation in Brazil it is also affecting neighboring countries“said Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). It is” crucial “to sharpen the measures, he warned on Tuesday.

The agency highlighted a rebound in covid-19 cases in the Venezuelan states of Bolívar and Amazonas, as well as in the department of Pando, Bolivia, and in Loreto, Peru, all adjacent to the South American giant.

Mass circulation of the Brazilian strain or P.1, a much more virulent SARS-CoV-2 mutation, it is at the center of this new wave.

After being detected in the Amazonian city of Manaus at the end of 2020, many countries closed the passage by air and land to travelers from Brazil in an attempt to stop it.

But three months later, the variant has already been identified in 32 countries and territories of the Americas.

Critical overview

The easing of restrictions ordered by state governments, especially during Christmas and carnival, led to an “active public health emergency,” Etienne said.

On Tuesday, the country broke a new record by registering 3,251 deaths in 24 hours. One day later crossed the band of the 300,000 deceased, while 12.2 of its 210 million inhabitants have been infected.

The pressure led President Jair Bolsonaro, skeptical of the virus and a stubborn opponent of confinement, to form a crisis committee on Wednesday “to decide the course of the fight” of the pandemic.

But the decision comes when 23 of its 27 states and the federal district report 85% occupancy of their Intensive Care Units and reports of shortage of oxygen and other medical supplies are multiplying.

Manaus registered a weekly average of 110 daily deaths in February, almost three times the number in the first wave.

“Not only did the health system collapse. There was also a lack of supplies and oxygen. It was something dramatic, desperate, “said Adele Benzaken, a doctor in that city of 2.2 million people.

“You have no idea what it’s like to see relatives running to get an oxygen cylinder. There were fights in the places where they sold them,” he told AFP.

Almost 24 million of the 600 living in Latin America and the Caribbean have contracted covid and 753,000 have died, according to an AFP count.

Several countries, including Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru, have officially attributed the sharp escalation of infections to the ferocity of the P.1 strain.

Peruvian Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said Wednesday that a study based on “a sampling throughout Lima” showed that 40% of infections are due to it.

Peru and Paraguay

With 2,800 kilometers of border with Brazil, Peru first identified this strain in January in the Amazon region of Loreto.

As for Uruguay, until recently praised for keeping the epidemic at bay without resorting to quarantine, it now finds itself with “a complex situation” that puts pressure on your health system, admitted the president, Luis Lacalle Pou.

Its new covid cases reached a daily high of 2,682 this week, and the positivity rate stood at 17.89% on Wednesday, among the highest peaks since March 2020.

Despite the explosive advance and the clamor of the medical unions, Lacalle resisted confining the population for “a matter of principle”, limiting itself to reducing some business hours from Tuesday, suspending school attendance and shows and closing public offices.

Immunization campaigns, which are advancing at different speeds in the region, have yet to bring relief.

Chile is experiencing the bittersweet experience of leading vaccination – along with Israel – and at the same time suffering a brutal rebound in the epidemic, which reached a new maximum by exceeding the 7,000 infections daily.

“They are phenomena that run on totally different lanes,” explains Darwin Acuña, president of the Chilean Society of Intensive Medicine.

The impact of the vaccine for the population at higher risk “is not yet seen, because for the population at risk its second dose was just administered,” this doctor told AFP, who believes that only in April will “a real effect be seen” “, for example in intensive care bed requirements.

With almost a million infected and more than 22,000 dead, the southern country decreed mandatory confinement from this Thursday for 70% of its population. On the weekend, when a curfew applies, that measure will lock up 90% of Chileans.

A “radical quarantine” It has been in force since Monday and for two weeks in Venezuela after months of relaxation due to the increase in cases. However, its official numbers are still laughable: with 30 million inhabitants, it has 152,000 infections and 1,511 deaths, figures that are questioned by different observers.

Paraguay, also with unpublished figures and without beds available for serious cases in public and private hospitals, decreed a total closure except for essential activities from Saturday and for a week, announced on Wednesday President Mario Abdo, whose management of the pandemic generated serious protests demanding his resignation.

