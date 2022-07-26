The Koenigsegg Jesko can hit 483 km/h (or a nice round 300 mph), we are convinced of that. But when that will happen exactly, Chief Christian von Koenigsegg is not yet sure. Perhaps it is the wisdom that has come over the years, but the boss of the Swedish supercar brand has some reservations about safety.

“With the numbers we see and the performance we’ve already seen, it would be a shame not to show what the car can do,” Christian von Koenigsegg told TopGear. “At the same time, it’s really scary stuff. When we set the current record of a two-way homologated production car going 477 kph in Nevada on an open road, it was just super dangerous.”

“I’d like to have an enclosed area, maybe like Ehra-Lessien, where it’s very wide, where you can put some of that [gevaarlijke] side, because it’s scary enough anyway. For safety reasons, we want to keep everything under control as much as possible. Check the location, check the road, have an experienced driver.’ At Ehra-Lessien, the Chiron Super Sport also reached a speed of 480+ km/h.

The record for a production car is difficult

As for homologated cars, von Koenigsegg points to the company’s efforts to make their cars as production-ready as possible. ‘If you look at the contenders [voor de 300-mph kroon] most are not homologated cars. For us, most of our development goes into crash testing, airbags, emissions testing, OBD, conformance of production… all these kind of small details, annoying details designed for high volume cars, allowing our car to be sold worldwide in any market .’

‘And of course it makes the car heavier, more complex, it gives the engine less power. I’m super impressed with all those cars, but since they don’t have that homologation, it’s like comparing apples with oranges. If you add that into the mix, you can also count the “rocket cars” of the salt flats – they don’t have airbags, or emissions controls, or OBD either. And they’re going 1,600 km/h.’

“It’s very impressive what they’re doing, but there has to be a distinction between a fully homologated production car or something where it’s completely free and you can do whatever you want. There is a difference in effort and complexity’, believes Christian von Koenigsegg.