What was the last time you had a good idea? And by that we mean a truly grand idea, a brainteaser with an endless amount of possibilities. Christian von Koenigsegg has these kind of enlightened moments more often than you clip your toenails. But he also functions differently than we do. When push comes to shove, he doesn't back down. He blossoms, without fear of what it will cost or doubt whether it will succeed.

For Christian's latest figment of his imagination, he equipped his innovative nine-speed Lightspeed automatic transmission with software, actuators and a shifter; until the thing looked, felt and behaved like a manual transmission. Why? For the Jesko-based CC850, a €3.7 million retro tribute to Koenigsegg's first production car, the CC8S, he and his team wanted an analogue feel, à la manual six-speed gearbox of the original.

Fine: hire a good supplier and find something that can handle the 1,385 hp and 1,385 Nm of your 5.1 liter biturbo V8. That's how most would handle it. But for CvK that was completely unacceptable.

Christian von Koenigsegg about the gearbox

'For a start, you would not have the option to drive the car in a fully automatic mode, which is now possible. And secondly, you would have to have a flywheel on the engine, which would mean the death of its current enormous freedom to rev up and down. A normal manual gearbox would also have been heavier. It would also have resulted in more homologation work, because now we only have to demonstrate that the drivetrain with a “manual layer” over it also works.'

Look, it all doesn't sound so illogical anymore, right? But how does it work? To answer that question, we first have to look at how the machine that forms the basis works.

This is how Koenigsegg's special gearbox works

With six forward gears on two separate axles, each with its own clutch, and a seventh gear for reverse, it essentially works a bit like the derailleur on your racing bike. Connect a clutch to each of the axles and each of the three gears on one axle combines with a gear on the other to create a unique ratio – nine ratios in total.

An additional advantage is that the whole thing is smaller and weighs two-thirds of what a comparable dual-clutch automatic transmission weighs. All ESS does is add an electronic coupling and switching – everything by wire – and some fun software that makes the system do manual things.

Life goal: find someone who looks at you the same way our man looks at that openwork switching pattern

Depress the clutch pedal with your left foot and all seven clutch packs open. Put it in first position and the coupling on the first axle closes in preparation. Release the pedal, the clutch on the second axle engages and away you go… Just like with a manual gearbox. All that remains to be done is to create some force feedback in the pedal and lever, so that everything feels like what you would experience if it were all mechanical.

And because you have nine ratios to play with, but six openings in the beautiful open gearbox, the ratios can be different per driving mode. For example, in Track mode the first gear is much longer and therefore more usable.

The transmission requires some thinking from the driver

The mental leap you have to make is to accept the fact that it is all much closer to a real manual transmission than you might think. You operate clutches with your left foot and the lever does switch gears. It just happens via precise electronics instead of moving hydraulic fluid or physically shifting metal parts.

What is extra interesting is that all the quirks and characteristics of a traditional manual gearbox are built in; release the clutch too quickly and the car stalls. You can slip the clutch and you can't put in a lower gear if the revs are too high. Getting the bucket to work optimally is a prize you have to earn, not a given.

The Failure of the Year award goes to… ourselves

As we demonstrate the system with some aplomb to a bunch of spectators on the postcard-perfect 17-Mile Drive in Monterey, California, we slip the clutch as if it were our first driving lesson and stall the engine. Painful.

Our apology: this was an early version of the system, without the force feedback on the pedal and lever. And trying to find the balance with an engine that builds up its revs as if it were a superbike on nitro, with a feather-light pedal where you don't feel where the point of application is, is like juggling with kitchen knives.

It was also a low-speed demo, so while this was the first time anyone outside of Koenigsegg had driven the CC850, we can't yet say how the car will behave at any kind of limit – that's for another time. But that gearbox? Yep, it feels like a manual transmission, works like a manual transmission… It is a manual transmission.

The CC850 enchants and encourages you

Even while messing around a little, you can sense the principles by which this magic works. We haven't gone above 60 km/h, haven't even begun to explore the incredible potential of this car, and yet you're already completely sucked in by the process. We read the road better, listen to the feedback the car gives, plan downshifts and are as focused as a laser on the process of shifting: we want to get better at it.

Even with this snail's pace, a manual supercar usually does not reveal itself so easily, which translates into a refreshingly old-fashioned feeling, even if the technology that makes it possible is so ultra-modern.

A slightly downtuned Jesko V8, but 1,385 hp is still 1,350 hp more than you can use here

'There are a million more things we can do to make driving even easier, with over-the-air updates for example. But I prefer to put a little more energy into it to ensure that you cannot ignore the real feeling,” says Christian.

We ask him where that comes from, that confidence that ideas are actually feasible, that they will work in practice. 'Oh well, that will have to do with picking up the gauntlet for 30 years, facing the unknown and continuing until it works. I don't follow any religion, but I have learned to believe over time.'