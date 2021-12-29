The term ‘crossover’ seems terribly vague lately, a lazy coat rack for anything that just doesn’t fit neatly within the lines of traditional naming strategies. And yet, when you talk about a car like the Kia EV6, it makes sense. Because this is a car that feels good about all kinds of things you do with it, and because it will help Kia transform from a ‘yes, we’re here too’ brand to a leader.

Maybe we should explain that. Kia’s problem so far has been valuation. Well-built, efficient, affordable – Kia’s cars in the European market have been very sensible cars so far. But no one covets wisdom. Sensible is boring. With the EV6, the brand has thrown all the chips on the table at once; full-electric, savage styling, unprecedented charging speeds in this class, tons of gadgets.

The 2021 Crossover of the Year drives more fun

Yes, it may be based on the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s largely identical platform, but where that car expands on the concept of a mobile lounge, the EV6 is more focused on answering an actually much more interesting question: how? do you make an electric car fun to drive? There will be a GT version with 585 hp, which goes from 0 to 100 in 3.5 seconds and reaches a top of 260 km/h, for 64,000 euros. That kind of performance for that kind of money? A few years ago that would have been the punchline of a joke. Now no one laughs at all.

The loafer is already good

But, more importantly: the EV6 is also a great car as an entry-level car. It is spacious, well equipped and well put together. But this time it also looks interesting, and it is desirable and fun to drive. He does cruising in the way that makes all EVs pleasant – quiet, smooth, calm – and then also seriously be able to attack a b-road. It can never really hide its weight and size, but with a base version like this, the GT could become a serious opponent.

You can also be proud of the 2021 Crossover of the Year

In fact, it may look a bit polarizing, but the EV6 puts an end to badge snobbery. You no longer have to mumble that you have a Kia, you can just be proud of it. And that’s no small beer. So the EV6 is a crossover in more ways than one. For the car, and for the brand.

