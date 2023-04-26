Jeeps have always had a rough edge, or at least a tendency to it. For the really fierce specimens, the climbing goat Wranglers and brutal V8 SUVs, that was of course fine. It only gets less with the smaller variant that you rent on your vacation in California and then even consider as a successor to your current car, after which you go to a showroom after returning home and think: nah, not yet. The new Avenger isn’t like that.

It is an excellently executed product, fortunately with enough ‘Jeepness’ to combat boredom. He is drawn with the almost obligatory angularity, but also has finesse and there is not an ounce of aggression to be found. Good thing, because an aggressive SUV of this size would be even crazier than an aggressive large SUV. Overcompensation and all, you know.

Read also: Here are all the winners of the TopGear EV Awards 2023

It’s more compact than the Stellantis crossovers it’s related to, and its overhangs are plastic-shielded for mild off-road purposes, as well as protection from the jungle that can be the city. So it’s small on the outside, but deceptively big on the inside – and that’s not coming from the overly complimentary brochure from the real estate agent. The furniture is not only cheerful, but also of high quality.

Range of the Jeep Avenger

EVs have come of age, in a gradual manner rather than in leaps and bounds at a time. The Avenger is also the upgrade of Stellantis’ well-known small car electric platform. The motor, inverter and 51-kWh battery are new and a welcome improvement over what was previously used.

It has enough range (up to 408 kilometers according to WLTP) and enough charging speed (up to 100kW) to meet most people’s needs without weighing them down with a larger battery pack that they rarely use in its entirety. to use; and that would also take up foot or luggage space. That strategy also keeps costs down: the Avenger is only a touch more expensive than, say, a VW T-Cross 1.5 with DSG. It starts at 37,000 euros (36k in Belgium).

Riding the Avenger

On the road, it feels bigger than it is. The body is well put together and does not rattle or creak. In short, it comes across as expensive. The relatively long suspension travel ensures smooth suspension comfort, but the damping is neat, so you can zoom over both holes in the road and highways without any problems.

Don’t think it’s jiggly or bouncy – it steers itself through bends with agility and remarkable ease, especially for such a tall thing. And there’s more power on hand than you’d think, delivered very smoothly.

Why the Jeep Avenger is the Electric Car of the Year 2023

Yes, there was some discussion: should this Jeep Avenger really become our Electric Car of the Year? He doesn’t exactly turn things upside down, he doesn’t immediately push the boundaries. It is in fact well-known technology, but carefully improved, well packaged and for a decent price. It is accessible rather than exclusive. And that is a very good thing in these times.