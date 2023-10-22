Even ignoring these last 15 days, the outlook for the president of the United States, Joe Biden, it didn’t look easy at all. Internally, the serious immigration crisis that has been unleashed on the southern border and the persistent inflation, which continues to hit the pockets of Americans, had become two serious challenges that threatened to derail his presidency.

And in the outer sand, The war between Russia and Ukraine, their number one priority on the international board, was becoming quite a headache, given the resistance of Republicans to continue financing it.

But the outbreak in that period of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the prospect that it will quickly transform into a regional conflagration, have further darkened its prospects. To such a point, analysts say, that this could well be the episode that defines his years in the White House. For better or worse. Something that Biden, due to his movements this week, seems to be very clear about.

On Tuesday, unexpectedly, he appeared in Tel Aviv for a whirlwind trip whose objective was to show solidarity with Israel after the Hamas attacks, but which ended up being overshadowed. for the attack on a hospital in Gaza in which hundreds of civilians died and which ended up causing the cancellation of a planned summit with Arab leaders in Jordan.

Victims of the attack on the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

Biden returned with the promise of an agreement that would allow humanitarian aid to enter the Strip, which was finally fulfilled this Saturday with the arrival of 20 trucks to Palestinian territory, while the conflict continued on the ground.

A few hours after landing in Washington, The octogenarian president gave an impassioned speech to the nation – the third since the conflict broke out – in which he tried to tie together the two war fronts that he now has open..

“Hamas and Putin – said the president – ​​have something in common. They both want to completely annihilate the neighboring democracy. The world is at a historic turning point that requires leadership from the United States. “Withdrawing from Ukraine, turning our backs on Israel, would put our interests at risk.”

Like a juggler walking a tightrope, the president asked to condemn both “anti-Semitism” and “Islamophobia” and on Friday, as he had announced on Thursday night, he asked Congress for a package of more than $105 billion. to support Israel, bring aid to the Palestinian people and defend Kiev from Russian aggression.

Something that is complicated by a Legislature that has been paralyzed for two weeks due to the inability of the Republicans to elect a new leader in the House of Representatives, and where Biden’s interests contrast with those of the opposition.

But the problems for the president don’t stop there. The main one, of course, is the possibility – growing with each passing day – that the conflict between Israel and Hamas will translate into an open war that involves other countries in the region and that ends up dragging down the United States.

The death of civilians in the Gaza hospital and the bombing this Friday of a church in which innocent people also perished, has not only inflamed anti-Israeli sentiment in the region but also anti-American sentiment, since Washington is held responsible for its unconditional support for Tel Aviv. .

“We are nowhere near this translating into terrorist attacks against US interests in the world and perhaps also internally,” says Bruce Riedel, a Middle East specialist who worked at the CIA.

We are nowhere near this translating into terrorist attacks against United States interests in the world and perhaps also internally.

Something that has already begun to be seen with the attacks this week on United States military bases in Yemen and Iraq, which although they did not cause fatalities, make it clear that they are a target of terrorist groups.

The United States, in fact, published a global alert this Wednesday asking its citizens to take extreme precautions if they are abroad.

Not to mention the Americans who are trapped in Gaza and whose lives are at stake today.

On the other hand, Biden will have to navigate this storm alongside a leader – Benjamin Netanyahu – with whom he has not always been on the same page and with internal pressures from his own party where many left-wing legislators, Like the country’s youth, they tend to align themselves with the Palestinian cause.

According to Riedel, there are two other additional factors that make this crisis more complex. On the one hand, he overshadows – at least for the moment – ​​the rapprochements that the administration has been pushing between Israel and its rivals in the Middle East. Particularly with Saudi Arabia, which were about to result in the establishment of relations. And it affects, in that same way, the society of the United States with these same countries.

On the other hand, it gives more space to China to position itself as a world power and oxygen to Russia, which from being a pariah is once again a relevant actor.

Republicans, of course, have been taking note and are readying their artillery to weaken his chances of re-election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) hugs US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

And the argument is rather simple: Biden came to the presidency promising to restore US credibility and leadership in foreign policy. And while the conflicts in Russia and the Middle East cannot be attributed to him, he is now accused of causing the multiplication of conflicts.

They emphasize, in particular, that the pacifist approach towards Iran and the return of more than 6 billion dollars to that regime in exchange for the release of hostages, would be contributing to the current crisis. Obviously, this is a two-sided coin.

The White House has used Biden’s deployment of the last week as clear evidence that the president, despite his age, is fully fit to govern not only now but for four more years.

Likewise, they highlight that only a person like Biden, who has dedicated more than 50 years to foreign policy issues, has the knowledge and experience to handle a crisis of this magnitude.

Everything that happens during a president’s term has the potential to make him or her rise. And this is one of them.

“Everything that happens during a president’s term has the potential to make him or her rise or fall. And this is one of them. So far Biden’s response has been appropriate for the situation. He has taken the bull by the horns. But we are facing a very fluid scenario in which anything can happen,” says David Rothkopf, a foreign policy analyst who worked in Bill Clinton’s administration.

That is, to a large extent, the great crossroads that the American president faces. One from which he can succeed, but which could also sink him.

As The Economist editorial put it this week: “Many things can go wrong, but Biden is the only leader who has the power to lead the Middle East off this precipice. If he fails and the region’s security collapses, it will not only be a catastrophe for the Israelis and the Arabs, but also for the United States.” That remains to be seen.

