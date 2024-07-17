The recent protests in Kenya remind us that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) It is not doing its job well. The public does not believe that it is helping its member countries to manage their economic and financial problems, which are aggravated by a rapidly changing global economy.

The IMF is certainly not the only cause of Kenya’s problems in raising funds to meet its significant debt obligations and budget deficit. Other causes include the ruling class’s inability to cope with the corruptionto handle public finances responsibly and to manage an economy that creates jobs and improves the standard of living of the young population of this African country.

Kenya has also been hit by droughts, floods and plagues of locusts in recent years. In addition, its creditors are demanding that it continue to service its huge external debt despite its internal problems and a difficult international financial and economic environment.

Kenya and other African countries conclude that an overly powerful IMF is the cause of their problems

The IMF has provided financial help to Kenya. But the financing is subject to tough conditions that suggest debt obligations matter more than the needs of suffering citizens. And this despite the IMF’s claims that its mandate now includes helping States address issues such as climate, digitalisation, gender, governance and inequality.

Unfortunately, Kenya is not an isolated case. Twenty-one African countries receive aid from the IMF. In Africa, debt obligations exceed on average the combined amounts governments spend on health, education, climate and social services.

The harsh conditions imposed on financing have led citizens in Kenya and other African countries to conclude that an overly powerful IMF is the cause of their problems. However, My research on the law, politics and history of international financial institutions suggests the opposite: the real problem is the decline of the IMF’s authority and effectiveness.

A little history will help to explain this and propose a partial solution.

The history

When the treaty establishing the IMF was negotiated 80 years ago, it was expected to have resources equivalent to about 3% of global GDP. The aim was to help resolve the monetary and balance of payments problems of 44 countries. Today, the IMF is tasked with helping its 191 member countries resolve fiscal, monetary, financial and exchange rate problems, as well as “new” issues such as climate, gender and inequality.

To meet these responsibilities, its member states have provided the IMF with resources equivalent to only about 1% of global GDP.

The decline in its resources relative to the size of the world economy and its membership has at least two pernicious effects. The first is that it is providing its member states with less financial support than they need to meet the needs of their citizens and meet their legal commitments to creditors and citizens. The result is that the IMF remains a purveyor of austerity policies. It requires a country to make deeper spending cuts than would be necessary if the IMF had sufficient resources.

The second effect of resource depletion is that it weakens the IMF’s negotiating position in managing sovereign debt crises. This is important because the IMF plays a key role in such crises. It helps determine when a country needs debt relief or forgiveness, how large the gap is between the country’s financial obligations and available resources, how much the IMF will contribute to filling this gap, and how much its other creditors should contribute.

The result is that the IMF remains a purveyor of austerity policies.

When Mexico advertisement When Mexico was unable to meet its debt obligations in 1982, the IMF declared that it would provide about one-third of the money that the country needed to meet its obligations, provided that its commercial creditors provided the remaining funds. It managed to pressure the creditors into reaching an agreement with Mexico within months. It had sufficient resources to repeat the exercise in other developing countries. Latin America and Eastern Europe.

The conditions that the IMF imposed on Mexico and the other debtor countries in exchange for this financial support created serious problems for them. Even so, the IMF was an effective actor in the debt crisis of the 1980s.

Today, the IMF cannot play such a decisive role. For example, has provided Zambia with less than 10% of its financing needs. It has been four years since Zambia defaulted on its debt and, even with IMF support, it has still not concluded restructuring agreements with all its creditors.

What is there to do?

The solution to this problem requires rich countries to provide sufficient funds to enable the IMF to fulfil its mandate. They must also give up some control and allow the organisation to become more democratic and accountable.

In the short term, the IMF can take two steps. First, it should establish detailed policies and procedures that explain to its own staff, its member states, and the people of these states what it can and will do. These policies should clarify the criteria that the IMF will use to determine when and how to incorporate climate, gender, inequality, and other social issues into the IMF’s operations.

The IMF should create an independent accountability mechanism as an external ombudsman that can receive complaints

They should also describe with whom they will consult, how external actors can collaborate with the IMF, and the process they will follow in designing and implementing their operations. Indeed, there are international norms and standards that the IMF can use to develop principles-based and transparent policies and procedures.

Second, the IMF must recognize that the issues raised by its expanded mandate are complex and that the risk of making mistakes is high. The IMF therefore needs a mechanism that can help it identify its mistakes, address their adverse effects in time, and prevent them from being repeated. In short, it must create a independent accountability mechanism as an external ombudsman who can receive complaints.

The IMF is currently the only multilateral financial institution that lacks such a mechanism. It therefore lacks the means to identify unforeseen problems in its operations when they can still be corrected and to understand the impact of its operations on the communities and people it is supposed to help.

Danny Bradlow is a professor and researcher at the University of Pretoria (South Africa). This article was previously published in The Conversation.

