The auto show is dead. It was already a wandering, drunkenly waddling pile of misery before the pandemic, but the lockdown was also an admittedly involuntary but useful cost-cutting exercise for automakers.

Doesn’t spending millions for a gaudy booth with grinning hosts and revolving platforms on which to admire your latest models make any difference in terms of sales? Or how many hits your website gets?

The answer seems to be no, and the machines that kept the auto shows alive are being shut down one by one. Except for the Geneva Salon. It is now held in Qatar. The only thing sadder than that announcement is the fact that it’s not even a joke.

You would expect that the eyelids of the concept ‘concept car’ would also be gently closed. But the mere fact that a design study in an edition of one no longer has a rotating podium to feel at home on, does not mean that it could no longer appeal to the imagination.

And this year, no car has done that more effectively than the sensational Hyundai N Vision 74. While BMW continues its self-sabotaging “Hold me, or I’ll design something else” design frenzy, Hyundai’s crayon division is going crazy.

The designer of the Instant Icon of the Year 2022

The man in charge there is SangYup Lee, the Seoul-born ex-design chief of Bentley and GM, who is responsible for the Ioniq 5 hatchback, the aerodynamic marvel called Ioniq 6, the Tucson SUV – say any fine-looking Hyundai since 2016.

He gives me a tour of the highlights of the 74. We are at the Bilster Berg race resort, in the green hills of northwestern Germany. It’s a haunting private circuit built on an old British Cold War munitions base. The N Vision 74 is unlike many other auto show stars, if only because it’s definitely not a statue.

He drives – and fast too. But before I get to chase this priceless loner around the mini-Nürburgring, SangYup explains what gave rise to his stunningly beautiful creation. “It’s an amazing journey that Hyundai embarked on some 50 years ago now,” he says, softly speaking his carefully chosen words.

The inspiration for the N Vision 74

“Most big companies have a history of about 100 years, but Hyundai has only been around half that time. And yet beautiful history has already been made in this company.’ The history to which the N Vision 74 refers is a concept car called the Pony Coupé, an angular two-door study created for the Turin Motor Show in 1974.

The Koreans enlisted the help of Giorgetto Giugiaro to turn a standard Pony sedan into a car that would also put Hyundai on the map from a design point of view. “Giugiaro convinced Hyundai’s executives that if you’re going to an auto show, you need a sleek coupe,” says SangYup.

“At that time, Korea had a very poor infrastructure in terms of streets and highways, but the founder of the concern always wanted to build a sports car. So there’s a nice story in there already. They also tried to take the Pony into production, but that dream never came true. But now we have the design and the technology to make this car.’

Why does this Hyundai concept car work so well?

The smart thing about the Hyundai N Vision 74 lies in the combination: both referring to a ‘what could have been’ moment in its own history, and putting into practice ideas about future high performance drive. It’s what engineers call a “rolling lab.”

SangYup repeatedly mentions the word “passion” as he walks around the car, pointing out details such as the subtle badging (“We don’t have to shout”) and the pixelated LED lights (“A Hyundai signature – many major brands design according to the principle of those Russian matryoshka dolls, not us. We want to build more of a chess game, in which every car has its own function, but everything clearly comes from one team’).

I admit that I had never heard of a Pony Coupé until the N Vision 74, but there are also many references to other classics from the late twentieth century in the former. SangYup smiles and shows sketches on his phone dating back to 2016, showing how long this idea has been maturing.

Hyundai almost made movie history

Not many people have heard of the Pony Coupé, but Giugiaro’s designs are known all over the world: the DeLorean, BMW M1, Lotus Esprit – he is a master of design. Generation Z may not know that history, but see this as ultimate cyberpunk design. I like that element – ​​it’s contemporary with a cyberpunk strategy.”

The DeLorean reference is a crucial one, because in an alternate, parallel universe, it wouldn’t have been that damned American-Irish thing with gull-wing doors, but the first Hyundai sports car to star in one of the most successful film series of the 1990s. 80.

Giugiaro himself admits that the Pony was a big influence on the DeLorean – when the Pony didn’t come along, a lot of its lines went to the future movie star. Without the Pony there would have been no DeLorean, if not none at all Back to the Future.’ Great Scott…

“The sports car will never die”

But this is emphatically not a case of nostalgia, despite the slats on the rear window, the aerofanwheels and the semi-matte paint reminiscent of stainless steel. SangYup seems to get a little jittery when I use the word ‘retro’, however inattentively, when referring to his winged brainchild.

In fact, it is an object of national pride, tangible proof that Korea has now come full circle from ‘startup car manufacturer’ to ‘design leader’. “I saw tears in people’s eyes when we unveiled this car in Korea.

This is their culture. Let’s face it: 10, 15 years ago, a Hyundai was a car you really only bought with your head, never with your heart,” he admits. “We’re not just trying to be a car brand, we want to build a fan base.”

Something keeps bothering me. Was he under any pressure not to showcase Hyundai’s hydrogen/hybrid technology with a coupé, but with an SUV? Sports cars are not very popular these days. Everyone just seems to want to build bigger and higher, not lower.

“The reason is that a car is still an emotional product,” SangYup replies confidently. “It’s the second most expensive thing we ever buy, and we wanted to increase that emotional value. Sports cars will never go out of style, because a coupe conveys emotion more effectively than any other car model. The sports car will never die.’

The N Vision 74 didn’t need an exhibition hall to shine. His digital revelation has sent jaws clattering on keyboards around the world and demonstrates the touchingly humble confidence that Koreans have in such great measure today as the insecure European old guard struggles to stay relevant. It’s a showstopper in more ways than one.

He’s alive! And we drove it!

I get three laps in the 74, with a non-English-speaking engineer next to me closely watching all the pressure and temperature gauges of the production-ready fuel cell behind my right ear. To be able to drive it, the car has a number of existing components.

The fuel cell comes from the Nexo crossover, the platform is that of a Kia Stinger and the engines are related to those of an ETCR race car. Engines that unleash 340 horsepower at each rear wheel. The hydrogen tanks are made of bulletproof Kevlar and weigh just 4.2 kilos each, but thanks to a 62-kWh battery (this is still a plug-in hybrid, after all), the car weighs 2.4 tons as a whole.

You will never guess. It accelerates like crazy, the response to the right pedal is, of course, as venomous as it is instantaneous, and thanks to the wheelbase that is that of a sports saloon, drifting is as easy as it is friendly. The steering gives plenty of detail and even the regenerative braking is as accurate as you could wish for.

It feels like a race car – a big one, yes, and one dominated by high-revving fans rather than exhaust crackle. But if there’s a zero-emissions way to leave even bigger tire marks on a track, I haven’t come across it yet.

All this, developed in a period of just five months? The bar for concept cars hasn’t just been raised, it’s rocket-launched into orbit.