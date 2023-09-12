It is a political habit not to discuss topics that are the subject of much discussion in the House of Representatives after a cabinet has fallen. Today the House of Representatives will vote on this. This year, remarkably few topics have been declared controversial, says political editor Marike Stellinga. How is that possible, and what will happen after the elections?
- Guest:
- Marike Stellinga
- Presentation:
- Floor Boon
- Editorial:
- Tessa Colen
- Edit:
- Ruben Pest
- Coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- Phil Nijhuis/ANP
#House #Representatives #continues #talk #hot #issues
