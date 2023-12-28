It shouldn't come as a surprise that Honda can make a good fast car. After all, they have been doing it for a while and always hit the right note, making the catalog of the past decades read like a symphony. What is a surprise is that the relatively modest Honda Civic Type R can compete against serious sports cars. And then he wins too.

This is the kind of car that can work wonders on your favorite B-road every day of the week, but will just as easily make you burst into laughter on a track day. This is not about a car that only excels on a perfect road, for a fraction of your time behind the wheel.

The Type R makes us happy

This is a performance car where the adrenaline is closer to the surface, more accessible and in many ways, well, more real. And that's why the Honda Civic Type R is our 2023 Performance Car of the Year. Not because it is the fastest, but because it is the car that will bring a smile to your face every time you drive it.