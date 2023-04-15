In the Netherlands, more than 800,000 people live in poverty – and that number will increase further in 2024. At the same time, combating poverty is one of the spearheads of the Rutte IV cabinet, which appointed the first minister for poverty and set the ambition in the coalition agreement to halve the number of children growing up in poverty in four years. But how do you realize such a big ambition?

In these Hague Affairs we talk about poverty. What exactly are we talking about when we talk about ‘poverty’? How has thinking about this changed over the years? And what can the government do to help citizens? You hear from Christiaan Pelgrim how the political will and (political) reality are still far apart.

