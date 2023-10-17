In the Netherlands, almost 6,000 people die every year because they exercise too little. Sports editor Enzo van Steenbergen sees that this silent disaster has been going on for years. The government is spending millions to do something about this, but little seems to have changed. How is that possible?
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Guest:
- Enzo van Steenbergen
- Editorial:
- Ellen van den Berg
- Edit:
- Bass van Win
- Coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- Merlin Daleman
