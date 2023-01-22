The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, the most famous bridge in the world (although they won’t agree with that in London), has been making unpleasant noises since the summer of 2020. Some describe it as ghost noises or humming and others as whistling. You can hear it at the bottom of this page. It’s kind of crazy that the bridge is making these noises now, because when it was built in 1937, and for many decades after, nobody was bothered by anything. Fortunately, a solution has already been devised.

The cause of the misery is a renovation of the bridge, a few years ago. To ensure that the Golden Gate catches less wind, the bars of the rails along the footpath (which is also a bicycle path, for enthusiasts) have been made thinner. Only: this adjustment now ensures that the wind makes a whistling sound when it blows past the fence.

There is a solution

After two years of deliberation, the San Francisco District Council has come up with a solution. There will be two clips on all 12,000 bars that have a certain shape, so that the sound must disappear for the most part. The clips are only three millimeters thick. The bars therefore do not have to be removed again.

For the ordinary tourist or visitor, the clips should not be visible, because they are simply executed in the color International Orange. The bridge is not expected to be completely modified until the first part of 2023. Until then, local residents will have to bridge the situation. The costs for the adjustments to the Golden Gate are estimated at more than 400,000 euros.

While the clips will cut out 75 percent of the sound, it won’t completely fix the problem. With wind gusts of more than 100 km/h, there is a good chance that residents close to the bridge will not sleep well. Then the humming of the bridge can be heard again. According to the video below, the sound could still be heard miles away at this point.

The sound of the Golden Gate Bridge