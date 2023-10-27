Home page politics

Fridays for Future is causing a stir with pro-Palestine statements on international accounts. Critics are calling for the German group to split off.

Berlin – The German group of the international climate protection movement Fridays for Future (FFF) has been in existence since the outbreak of war Israel under enormous pressure. While Fridays for Future International is causing a stir around the world with pro-Palestinian statements, the German branch around Luisa Neubauer distances itself from the statements. But is that still enough, or should the group in Germany split off completely from the movement? Voices in favor of this are becoming louder and louder. Meanwhile, Luisa Neubauer remains silent about the future of Fridays for Future.

Luisa Neubauer and Fridays for Future Germany: This is how they differentiate themselves from the international group

On Thursday (October 26th), Fridays for Future Germany made it clear again on social networks that it was distancing itself from anti-Israel statements that had been published on the FFF movement’s international account since the escalation of the Middle East conflict. “No, the international account – as previously emphasized – does not speak for us. […] No, we do not agree with the content,” says the official statement.

At the same time, the group referred to a statement from last week that was intended to show a clear stance: “We stand in solidarity with the victims of Hamas’ violence, condemn the terror and hope that all hostages will return safely. We stand in full solidarity with Jews who experience anti-Semitic violence around the world and here too. We see the suffering of the civilian population and especially the children in Gaza. The increasing anti-Muslim racism here in Germany is of great concern to us.”

At the same time, Luisa Neubauer appeared as a speaker at a solidarity demonstration for Israel and against anti-Semitism in Berlin last Sunday (October 22nd). In her speech, she was horrified by global anti-Semitism and emphasized Germany’s special responsibility for Israel. On Friday afternoon, Neubauer published her speech from Berlin on the Internet. “When we are asked at #FridaysForFuture Germany where we stand, the answer is clear,” wrote the activist.

But according to many critical voices, distancing is not enough. The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany sees an urgent need for action for the German branch of the FFF movement. “I expect a real decoupling from Luisa Neubauer and Fridays for Future Germany, a change of name of the organization and the breaking off of all contacts with Fridays for Future International,” said Josef Schuster on Thursday Picture. If Neubauer is serious about her speech on Sunday, she must “finally break away from this organization.” You could from Fridays for Future International Expect nothing else “other than crude distortion of history, demonization of Israel and now conspiracy ideology.”

Critics are calling for a split: Public pressure on Luisa Neubauer and Fridays for Future is growing

Schuster is far from alone in his demand. Since the international movement’s controversial statements, there has been a hail of media comments accusing the organization of having an anti-Semitism problem and therefore calling for a clear split and name change for the German group. There is also criticism that Neubauer himself only refers to the group’s public statements in response to targeted inquiries, but has not yet wanted to personally comment on the FFF conflict.

The background to the growing criticism of Luisa Neubauer were serious allegations in Fridays for Future International’s statements on social networks. The international movement, which was founded by the Swede Greta Thunberg, accused the Western media of, among other things, “brainwashing” over their reporting on the Gaza Strip. It would hide that Hamas and its attacks on Israel “have 75 years of oppression and ethnic[n] the “cleansing of the Palestinians”. In a statement, Israel was described as an “apartheid system” and the conflict in the Middle East as “genocide”.

Will the German group split off from Fridays for Future? That’s what experts say

So does the German group have to finally break away from the movement? Jannis Grimm, protest researcher at the Free University of Berlin, initially doesn’t see the group’s current positioning in Germany as “particularly tight-lipped. I would say it’s just a very clear distancing from it.” As he says in an interview with NDR, the group has issued a “strong statement of solidarity” and “explicitly condemned Hamas’ terror.”

Overall, according to the expert, FFF International’s statements have “massive divisive potential”. “There can now be as much distancing, even honest distancing, from these words: the branding effect still remains,” says Grimm. This is generally a common risk that one takes as such an international and broad-based organization. This on the one hand positive “multiplier effect” works […] “It automatically means that everything that happens in parts of the movement can potentially affect you or at least be passed on to you by other people,” explains the expert in an interview with NDR further. This is currently exactly the case with the German group.

Only the next few weeks will show whether Fridays for Future Germany will actually change its name in the future in view of public pressure. So far, none of the main organizers, including Luise Neubauer, have commented on a possible spinoff. (nz)