Why the Fourth Republic is not broadcast today, June 12, 2023: the reason

Why is the Fourth Republic not broadcast on Rete 4 today, Monday 12 June 2023? The reason is the death of Silvio Berlusconi, who died this morning at 9.30 at the age of 86. To remind him, its Mediaset has therefore overturned the programming, in particular of Canale 5 and Rete 4. Instead of Quarta Repubblica, therefore, Speciale Tg5 will be broadcast – in simulcast on Canale 5, Rete 4 and on Tgcom24 – from 20 to 24 .

Streaming and TV

We have seen why the Fourth Republic is not aired today, June 12, 2023, but where to see the various episodes on live TV and live streaming? The program conducted by Nicola Porro is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.30 on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity. At the center of the episode skipped today would have been the green theme with the works blocked by environmentalists and the controversy over the decision of the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, regarding the green belt of the Ztl. And again, a focus on the war in Ukraine with all the latest updates. Participants in the debate: Simona Malpezzi, Alessandro Sallusti, Andrea Ruggieri, the Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, Italo Bocchino, Alessia Morani, Angelo D’Orsi and Daniele Capezzone. There is no shortage of incursions by Gene Gnocchi.