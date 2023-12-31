Ford boss Jim Farley is a real petrolhead. It seems he spends most of his weekends behind the wheel of a Shelby Cobra or GT40 at some classic race car meeting. So when Farley said the new Ford Mustang GTD was designed to make life difficult for the AMG GT Black Series and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we perked up our ears. Because yes: this is a muscle car with an F1-like DRS system.

The GTD has a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, good for more than 800 horsepower, and all that power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed Tremec dual-clutch gearbox. He also gets an internal rear suspension and chic ASV–dampers (Adaptive Spool Valve) from Multimatic – the next generation of dampers found in the Ford GT.

How much does the Ford Mustang GTD cost?

There are also carbon ceramic brakes and cast magnesium wheels. This is essentially a Mustang GT3 race car that has thrown off the shackles of that class's regulations. Goals? A round of the 'Ring in less than 7 minutes and a price tag of $300,000. For now, we are most interested in the first.