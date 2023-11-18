The most powerful Golf ever, you say?

Yep, in 2022 Volkswagen decided to celebrate two decades since they launched their first R-badged car. The honor for the special edition that resulted from that party naturally went to the Golf; after all, that first car was the Volkswagen Golf 4 R32. The Golf R 20 Years managed to squeeze a powerful 333 hp from its 2.0-liter turbo engine – 13 hp more than the standard eighth-generation Golf R.

Surely that wasn’t the only change?

Correct. The 20 Years received the Golf 8’s Performance Pack as standard, with larger 19-inch wheels (now in blue, matching the side mirrors), a modest rear spoiler and two special driving modes. There was also something extra oempf added to the switching of the DSG gearbox and the turbo was allowed to remain spooled up a little longer, resulting in a 30 to 40 percent better throttle response.

The additional modes were called Drift and Special, with the first doing exactly what the label promised and the second giving the car the optimal setting for the Nürburgring. We don’t know whether that was the reason, but he was certainly fast on that famous stretch of asphalt in Germany: he set a lap time of 7:47.31.

Does all that make it better than the original?

Well, even if you drive right next to each other, it’s hard to tell that they’re blood relatives. Our problems with the Golf 8 are now well known, and if you drop into the wonderful bucket seats of the R32, look out over the uncomplicated, well-organized and excellently put together dashboard and the six-speed manual gearbox next to your leg, once again clear where things went wrong with the last generation of the hatchback (and not just the hot variant).

So the R32 is more pleasant?

Absolutely. Okay, it takes no less than 6.6 seconds to get from 0 to 100 km/h and comes to a stop as quickly as an out of control barge, but it offers so much more experience than the new car. Yes, it leans into corners and the steering isn’t nearly as sharp as the 20 Years, but that V6 is a fantastic engine and few things deliver more character than the combination of a big engine and a small car.

How much should these two cost today?

This is one of those rare examples in this section where the prices of the original car have not gone completely through the roof. Cheap is still different, but with some searching you should be able to find a nice R32 for around 20 grand.

At the other end of the spectrum, the price of a new Golf R has gotten completely out of hand. The R is no longer the performance bargain it was in previous generations. The 20 Years was never available in the Netherlands, but in other countries it cost about 6,300 euros more than the regular R, which should already yield a fairly bizarre 81 grand in our country. Please note: without options.

And given the fact that you are not going to configure such a device without the special Akrapovic exhaust (great 4k), head-up display or adaptive damping, you are soon talking about 90,000 euros. For a Golf. It may be a special edition, but believe us, you feel a lot more special with a big V6 for your toes…