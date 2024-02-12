If you ever want to give someone a good scare again, you can call and just ask 'where are you, we've been waiting for half an hour'. Even if it's just to see if someone responds bluffingly with 'oh, of course, I'm coming'. In any case, make sure you don't get this call yourself, because the first two F1 races of this year are on Saturday, and not on Sunday. Quite nice, because if the race is celebrated wildly, you have a whole Sunday to recover.

The first two races are a day earlier due to Ramadan, which starts on Sunday, March 10. This explains why the race in Saudi Arabia is not held on Sunday, but then why is the Bahrain GP on Saturday? This is also indirectly due to Ramadan. According to F1 regulations, there must be at least one week between two races. If Bahrain were on Sunday, there would be too little time between the two GPs and that is why the first race is on Saturday.

Everything moves up a day

If you would like to see all the training and qualifications, you should be ready for the action on Thursday. The first free practice of this year is on February 29 at 12:30 PM Dutch time. On the same day you can be ready for the second training at 4:00 PM. On Friday there is another training at 1:30 PM and qualifying is then at 5:00 PM our time. The first F1 race of 2024 is therefore over Saturday March 2 at 4:00 PM in Bahrain. Training sessions also start on Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

Not the first time a race is on Saturday

In the Netherlands you may have been ready for the Las Vegas GP on Sunday last year, but in the United States it was still 10:00 PM on Saturday evening. The last time Vegas raced on Saturday was in South Africa in 1985, the website says. TheRace. We do not count the sprint races, because they are held on Saturdays.