For the FDP, the future in the Bundestag is at stake. Who could be more worried about this than the party youth? But she doesn't believe in an uprising.

“Constructive honesty”: the Federal Chairman of the FDP, Christian Lindner and the Federal Chairman of the Young Liberals, Franziska Brandmann in November 2022 in Kassel Image: Picture Alliance

EFranziska Brandmann wants to prevent her from returning to where she was ten years ago. As a member of the Young Liberals, she was already following Bundestag debates online and did not see any FDP politicians at the lectern. “That was really bad for me,” says Brandmann. And that is exactly what motivated her to fight. Personally, she fought successfully; today the 29-year-old young politician is chairwoman of the FDP-affiliated youth organization with, according to her own statements, around 16,000 members. But recently she had to watch as the parent party stumbled again. The FDP failed several times in state elections to meet the five percent threshold.

If you look at the polls, the same fate threatens in the federal government. The future of the party in the Bundestag is once again at stake. Who could be more concerned about this than the party youth?