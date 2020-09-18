(1) The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020. It is allowed to sell outside the mandis. Its goal is to provide remunerative prices to farmers for their produce through competitive alternative trade channels. Under this law, farmers will not be charged any cess or fees on the sale of their produce.

Google Paytm: Paytm refund within just a few hours

profit This will provide new options for the farmers. They will reduce the cost of selling their produce, helping them get better prices. With this, farmers of those areas where there is more production will be able to get better prices by selling their agricultural produce in other deficient regions.

against If farmers sell their produce outside the Registered Agricultural Produce Market Committee, the states will suffer a loss of revenue as they will not be able to receive ‘mandi duty’. If the entire agricultural trade goes out of the mandis, the commission agents will be distressed. But, more importantly, farmers and opposition parties fear that this may eventually lead to the end of the minimum support price (MSP) -based procurement system and increase exploitation by private companies.

Farmers Contract Bill 2020 The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement, 2020: Under this proposed law, farmers have to get their produce You will get the right to contract with agribusiness firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or big retailers for selling at fixed prices.

Benefit With this, the risk that the farmer poses regarding his crop will go towards his buyer with whom he has contracted. Apart from giving them access to modern technology and better inputs, it boosts farmer’s income by reducing marketing costs.

against Farmers’ organizations and opposition parties say that the law is designed to suit the big industrialists who wish to dominate the Indian food and agribusiness. This will weaken the bargaining power of the farmers. Apart from this, large private companies, exporters, wholesalers and processors can get an edge in the agriculture sector.

Essential Commodity Bill 2020 Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020): This proposed law lists agricultural commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onions and potatoes from the list of essential commodities like war, famine, extraordinary price rise and natural calamity ‘. Except under exceptional circumstances, it proposes to be removed under normal circumstances and the limit of reserves applicable to such items will also be eliminated.