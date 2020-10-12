Berlin’s police cleared the occupied house at Liebigstrasse 34. The Left Party railed against it, and some Green politicians also complained. Why he thinks the eviction is right and overdue, writes our policy department head Christian Deutschländer in his comment.

It was curious how Berlin’s Left Party wanted to prevent the evacuation of the occupied Liebig 34 at the last moment: with the alarm call that the police might not be able to comply with the hygiene rules when clearing the building. How caring! The pictures from inside the house show that hygiene thoughts are a new approach in the debate. For this, the rules of distance when throwing paving stones and bottles at the police were correctly observed.

Market failure does not legalize violence

No, this eviction was overdue, mandatory for a constitutional state. Squatting does not become legal or even tolerable if there is actually a political and market failure, there is a shortage and the rental prices in Berlin are increasingly anti-social. The dreamy view that “Liebig 34” is an “alternative form of living” or creates “space” for those in distress is just as wrong. Instead, the left-wing extremist environment was the nucleus for almost daily violence in the neighborhood: burning cars by bystanders, hate slogans against “enemies”, and traps set up in the house at the end to seriously injure as many police officers as possible. The riots after the eviction over the weekend have proven that once again.

It is more than a local problem in Berlin when individual Green politicians and, to a large extent, the left show solidarity with Liebig 34 and trivialize the violence. This political radicalization is relevant nationwide because a green-red-red federal government is only one or two percentage point shifts away.