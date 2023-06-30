Apart from the people who start an electric car brand to get rich and buy Twitter, very few people sleep at the office. That is why it is strange that the evening rush hour is almost always busier than the morning rush hour: you would expect the same number of people to have to return in the evening. So why is it much busier at the end of the afternoon?

The National Road Traffic Data Portal shows this clearly in the graph below. Except for a few weeks in the year, it is many times busier on the road in the evening. Now not everyone works eight hours a day (some work less or more), but even then the differences are emotionally too great. The answer therefore does not lie with work traffic.

Why the evening rush hour is busier than the morning rush hour

The National Road Traffic Data Portal explains to TopGear: ‘The evening rush hour is usually busier than the morning rush hour, because there are many more motives in the evening rush hour. The vast majority of traffic in the morning rush hour is business commuter traffic, while in the evening rush hour this also mixes with more recreational traffic.’

The spokesperson continues: ‘Think of bringing children back and forth to sports, music and so on. But also people who are on their way to a dinner, appointment, event and so on. You encounter these motives much less during the morning rush hour.’

A 2016 study by Statistics Netherlands confirms this. 46 percent of all traffic in the morning was on the way to work. In the evening that was only 31 percent. In the evening, 7 percent were on the road for education, 33 percent for shopping or other services and the rest were on the road for ‘social-recreational’.

In the morning, even more people are on their way to work

In the morning, no less than 31 percent are on the road for education, only 17 percent go shopping and only 7 percent get up early to be social or recreational. At that time there were almost 1.5 million more trips in the evening than in the morning. In the morning there are even more people on their way to work, but because few people go for a coffee or go shopping, it is quieter.